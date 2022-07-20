Sonja Morgan Ripped by Fans for ‘Cringy’ Post

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, died in her home in New York City on July 14 at the age of 73. The city’s medical examiner ruled that her death was accidental and due to “blunt impact injuries” to the torso after an apparent fall down the stairs, The Guardian reported.

On July 18, “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan posted a tribute to Trump on Instagram that received some mixed reactions from fans. Morgan shared a photo of herself and Trump that she tagged in Saint-Tropez, France, and wrote in the caption, “Missing you Ivana,” with a broken heart emoji. She continued:

You were a wonderful friend to depend on, a role model, mentor, and inspiration when I needed it through the best of times and adversity. We will remember your strength, wit, humor, generosity, and warm heart. Most of all I will always remember how you taught me to juggle business with motherhood while being married to powerful men. You had one the strongest of work ethics that was only only second to being a dedicated Mother. RIP my friend.

The reality star and socialite added several tags at the bottom of her post, namely, “#ivanatrump #mother #wife #friend #confidant #businesswoman #lifestylebrand #beautiful #elegant #entertainer.” She followed that up with a comment stating, “When I get back to NYC I’ll post more. I have nothing here. Sad to be far from everyone grieving this special lady.”

Morgan Has Attended Social Events With Members of the Trump Family & Used to Work for Donald Trump

Morgan’s history with the Trump family goes back quite some time as she has attended several of the same social events as Ivana Trump and her children, including Ivanka and Eric Trump. According to a 2016 Bravo article, Morgan shared on her website that she also worked as a consultant to Donald Trump’s properties. However, her website bio no longer has a reference to the Trump family.

Morgan tweeted back in 2016 a few photos at an event hosted by Ivana Trump and wrote, “#Ivana is always the best &most gracious hostess. Great mom &friend. Had fun dancing w/ my friend @ladybacardi 2.” After Morgan posted her tribute to Trump, many fans took to Reddit to react to her comments and roast the Bravolebrity.

Many Fans Commented on Morgan’s Use of a Hashtag on the Post & Called Out the RHONY Star

A screenshot of Morgan’s post was shared on Reddit, where fans ripped the Bravo star for the post, including the photo and hashtags she used. One person wrote, “Trust Sonja to include #lifestylebrand,” and the comment racked up over 900 upvotes. Someone else agreed, “Lifestylebrand is the best hashtag for a memorial post.” Someone commented, “No one: … One of Sonja’s hashatags for a dead friend: ‘#LifestyleBrand.'”

One person commented, “Sometimes I wonder how many people in NY society are truly still friends with Sonja.” Another added, “Did I miss a season? When did Sonja juggle businesses lol.” One person agreed, “What would Sonja know about having a work ethic?” Someone said, “If they really knew each other well there would be more than this picture to choose from.”

Another commenter wrote, “She’s so delusional HELP lmao.” One of the comments stated, “Sonja is so cringey when she does this. Stop pretending to be friends with people who don’t claim you!”

