Sutton Stracke Issues Apology to Dorit Kemsley

Sutton Stracke is owning it. During a recent May 10 interview with Page Six, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star issued an apology to costar Dorit Kemsley about how she reacted to the news of her home invasion robbery.

In a sneak peek clip that was released of the season 12 premiere, which was filmed one day after Kemsley’s robbery, Stracke is seen telling Kyle Richards that she has “also been putting out fires all day,” comparing her work struggles to the break-in. In a following confessional, Richards accuses her of being insensitive to Kemsley’s situation.

“I had a weird day and so I wasn’t focused and I was insensitive to what happened,” Stracke told Page Six. “Once I kind of got my brain settled and understood the severity, I think contrite can only explain how I felt.”

Stracke continued, “I never would want anything bad to happen to Dorit or her family, ever. None of us want anything bad to happen to any of us. That is the scariest thing and the environment that we live in, especially here in LA in Beverly Hills, it kind of set me off a little bit.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also added that she was “very sorry” for her reaction to the break-in. “I just wasn’t there,” Stracke told the outlet. “I wasn’t being present. And so I think insensitive is the best word for [my reaction to the break-in]. And I was very sorry for it.”

In October 2021, Kemsley’s home was broken into by three men while she was home with her children, the Daily Mail was first to report. Her husband, Paul Kemsley, was away in London at the time. According to the outlet, the men threatened to kill Kemsley and then “ransacked” the house for 20 minutes, stealing many of Kemsley’s personal belongings. No one was hurt during the incident.

Kemsley Said That She ‘Begged For Her Life’ During the Robbery

During a November 2021 interview with Extra TV, Kemsley revealed that she had to “beg for her life” during the break-in, as the men threatened to kill her.

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life,” Kemsley told Extra TV correspondent and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp at the time.

Kemsley continued, “I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me.’”

While speaking with Mellencamp, Kemsley also admitted that she was having a difficult time feeling safe after the incident occurred. “The panic attacks are coming… And feeling safe?” Kemsley questioned. “How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children?… I’m going through all of that.”

Kyle Richards Said That Kemsley Is ‘Unbelievably Strong’

Even though Kemsley is going through a hard time, she has many of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars in her corner. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Kyle Richards praised Kemsley for her strength during this time.

“She is unbelievably strong, and her recounting what happened is just absolutely terrifying, and she really, really handled herself like a pro in that moment,” Richards told the outlet. “You know, and the aftermath has not been so easy. I think she was so shocked in the beginning, to be honest, and then it sort of set in what really happened, which is to be expected, and it’s gonna take her a long time to heal.”

Garcelle Beauvais also told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I think it’s really shook us all. I don’t want to post in real-time anymore. I’m getting more security at my house. I’m leery of what I share now. It’s different. You know, times are tough. People are desperate, and it’s scary. It’s really scary.”

Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

