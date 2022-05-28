Sutton Stracke Reveals Unaired Interaction With Erika Jayne

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke shared some behind-the-scenes information during an interview on Bravo’s “Housewife to Housewife.” While filming the episode, which premiered in April 2022, the reality television star asked “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett to “tell [her] something [she] wished [she] said during a season.” Bassett revealed that she wished she had refrained from making some comments to her “RHOP” co-stars.

Stracke then shared that she was similar to the 35-year-old.

“I’m like you, I say what I need to say,” said the “RHOBH” star.

The 50-year-old then revealed that she believed she should have “stuck up for Garcelle [Beauvais] a little bit more” during “RHOBH” season 11.

“Not because she needed it but because I wish I had shown my friendship in a better way,” said Stracke.

She also disclosed that she wished a comment she said during season 11, episode 6 had aired.

“There was something that I said in Del Mar that wasn’t shown the first night, I said to Erika, ‘I’m not afraid of you’ and I wish that had been shown,” said Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Her Feud With Erika Jayne

While speaking to In The Know in May 2022, Stracke discussed her feud with Erika Jayne. As fans are aware, Jayne took issue with Stracke for questioning details regarding the singer’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi. According to Insider, the former lawyer “was accused of embezzling” funds that were for his former clients.

During the In The Know interview, Stracke asserted that she feels “kind of indifferently about Erika” after filming the season 11 reunion special.

“She was very hurtful and so I got on protection mode. I was in armor gear around her and blinders because I didn’t care,” said the 50-year-old.

She then shared that she has not changed her opinion about Jayne.

“Until I see a change, I do not care. I said what I needed to say and again, everybody knows my position, I mean I think the world now knows my position, I’ve said everything that I needed to say about Erika and to Erika and so I’m not going to change my position,” stated Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Dating Life

While speaking to In The Know, Stracke discussed her dating life. The reality television star, who divorced her ex-husband Christian Stracke in 2016, shared that she is single.

“Where are my friends? Why aren’t they setting me up? My friends, I’m 50, I turned 50 in September and they’re all married and all their friends are married,” said the “RHOBH” star.

She then revealed that her co-star, Kathy Hilton, advised her to date older men.

“Kathy Hilton told me that I’m going to have to date somebody who is 70. Listen, I can not do that. I can’t do that,” revealed the Bravo personality.

Stracke then explained that she is only interested in dating men between 45 to 55. She also shared what traits she would like in a potential partner.

“I would like to find someone who is nice and normal, but they probably don’t think I’m normal because I’m on a reality show,” said Stracke.