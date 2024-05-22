Sutton Stracke Poses For Rare Photo With Ex-Husband Christian at Daughter Porter’s College Graduation

Sutton Stracke reunited with her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, for their daughter Porter’s college graduation.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed with her family at Porter’s graduation from college eight years after her divorce from the PIMCO president.

Fans have heard a lot about Stracke’s ex but have never seen him on the Bravo reality show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutton & Christian Stracke Traveled to Virginia For Their Daughter’s Graduation

In May 2024, the Strackes flew to Williamsburg, Virginia for Porter’s graduation from William & Mary University. In a series of photos of videos posted to Instagram, Stracke posed with her daughter and shared footage of her getting her diploma during the graduation ceremony. There was also a family photo featuring Sutton and her ex-hisband Christian posing with their three kids Porter, Philip and James. You can see the family photo in the Reel above.

Stracke captioned the Reel with, “Final Graduation Day! We love our Porter and so proud of this Cum Laude graduate now Law School bound.”

Several of Stracke’s RHOBH co-stars reacted to the photo.

“👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 yay porter 💕💕” commented Garcelle Beauvais.

“Congratulations 🎓👏💕,” added former RHOBH star Camille Grammer.

“Congrats Porter!! And Mommy too!! You two are twins! 💕,” noted Kyle Richards.

Stracke first shared the news of her daughter’s college plans in an April 2020 Instagram post. In the photo, Porter wore a William & Mary sweatshirt. “Congrats to Porter! (I’ll be crying come fall…) Couldn’t be prouder!!!” Stracke captioned the pic. According to LinkedIn, Porter majored in history and French at the prestigious university.

Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Moved to London in 2023

The photo of the entire Stracke family is a rare one. According to BravoTV.com, the Strackes were married for 16 years and divorced in 2016. On the RHOBH After Show, Stracke said, “Christian and I, when we separated and then later got divorced, my children flipped. They all just started crying.”

Stracke talked about some of her custody issues with her ex-husband on the 13th season of RHOBH. In a conversation with Richards, she shared that her ex was transferred to London for work and wanted her and their minor son, James, to go with him. He ultimately agreed to them staying in California.

In February 2023, Stracke told the RHOBH After Show that she had a heartfelt conversation with her ex-husband after “letting go” of their marriage. “I did want to say to Christian look we’re always going to have a relationship we’re always going to be parents together, grandparents together, and have lives that intermingle,” she said. The Sutton Concept owner also thanked the wealthy businessman for “being a good dad” even though he was often away for business. She also expressed gratitude for the privileged lifestyle her ex afforded their family.

“Life doesn’t turn out how you always think,” Stracke said on the After Show. “It’s not the, you know, the love affair that I thought I was going to have. Though I still have love.”

