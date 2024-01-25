Where Does Sutton Stracke & Kyle Richards’ Relationship Stand Ahead of RHOBH Reunion?

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 cast is getting ready to film their latest reunion show, and in an interview with Us Weekly, Sutton Stracke opened up about where she stands with her friend and co-star Kyle Richards.

The pair have always gotten along, however this season has seen them get into multiple fights. The duo was seen yelling at each other after Stracke walked out of the “Magic Mike” live show in Las Vegas, and then a few episodes later they were arguing in Stracke’s home. When Richards said that Stracke has been known to lose her temper in “ridiculous circumstances”, Stracke responded with her viral “Name ’em. Name ’em. Name ’em,” quote. Things boiled over at Richards’ THC dinner party when Stracke pressed her host for the evening with questions about her marital struggles.

“I miss her,” Stracke told Us Weekly, confirming she and Richards were still taking space apart. “I miss our friendship, and hopefully we’re going to get into a good space again, but we’ll see.”

Sutton Stracke Isn’t the Only Cast Member Feeling Distant From Kyle Richards

Stracke went on to tell the outlet that she feels better about her distance from Richards after watching the season of RHOBH air week-by-week, as she’s noticed she’s not the only one whose relationship with the “Halloween” star has changed, as Dorit Kemsley also had questions about where she stood with Richards.

“It’s not just me. You take things personally and sometimes it’s never really about you, it’s about the other person. So I’ve had to reflect on that,” Stracke said.

As recently as the January 24 episode of the series, Kemsley pointed out how different Richards’ style had become while helping her pick out a dinner outfit on the group trip to Spain. “Who is this new person?” Kemsley asked Richards, adding in confessional, “I don’t know this Kyle. Yes, she’s got an amazing body and she wants to show it off, I get it. But what are you thinking when you’re packing like this? Is Kyle looking for her next husband in Spain?”

In a teaser for the January 31 episode of the series, Stracke and Richards had a moment together while visiting a church on their Spain trip. While the two sat together, Stracke put her arm around Richards and said, “I’m sorry I haven’t been a better friend.”

“You have been a good friend. It’s okay. I love you,” Richards said back to Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Had a Chance Encounter With a RHONY Star

Although she is a Beverly Hills Housewife, Stracke loves to travel all over, and never knows who she may run into. The Sutton Concept owner shared a January 24 post featuring “Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy.

“Loved bumping into @erindanalichy at her Blocking the Chain event at Zero Bond. What a treat. Such a delight!!!” Stracke captioned the two photos of the pair, and fans chimed into her comment section with their thoughts.

“Literally best time with you!! Hang again asap ❤️,” Lichy commented, with one fan replying, “you two together – made my day!!😍.”

“Gorgeous gorgeous girls ❤️ we love a RHONY x RHOBH crossover!” another account wrote.

