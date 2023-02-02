Concerns Grow Over Tammy Knickerbocker’s Daughter Who ‘May Have Been Taken’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tammy Knickerbocker has provided Heavy with an update after her adult daughter went missing in early 2023.

Lindsey Knickerbocker, 34, reached out to her mother via telephone after being reported missing in the Las Vegas area. “She has reached out to me,” Tammy Knickerbocker told Heavy via email on January 29, 2023. “Thanks to everyone’s support and looking for her. It truly made a difference, pressure,” she added.

However, Lindsey Knickerbocker has not been physically seen in weeks and her family is still worried. She is still considered a missing person and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

On February 1, 2023, Lindsey Knickerbocker’s sister Megan Knickerbocker shared a missing adult poster with additional information. She hasn’t been seen since January 7, 2023.

Former RHOC star Kara Bosworth also shared a post about Lindsey Knickerbocker on her personal Instagram account on February 1, 2023. “Lindsey made contact with her mom last week, but has since disappeared. We need your help. There is concern that Lindsey may have been taken. Please help us find Lindz,” the caption read.

Heavy has reached out to Tammy Knickerbocker for an update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tammy Knickerbocker Has Posted Concerns About Her Daughter on Facebook

On January 27, 2023, Tammy Knickerbocker posted her concerns about Lindsay Knickerbocker on Facebook and asked the public for help.

“Worried about Lindsey. This is her mom and someone has taken over this Facebook account and it is not her answering anyone. Please let me know if anyone has seen or heard from her, she was in Vegas or Henderson,” she wrote.

Tammy Knickerbocker’s other daughter also shared a post in a Facebook group, writing that the “last contact” made with Lindsay Knickerbocker was on January 9, 2023, and that she was “scared for her life” at the time.

She later edited the post to include an update after Lindsey Knickerbocker made contact with their mom.

“She has been found,” Megan Knickerbocker wrote. “We haven’t seen her in person but she got a phone and spoke to my mom. It’s not the best outcome, but at least we know she’s alive. Thank you for everyone who shared and helped find her, we couldn’t have done it without you,” she added.

Along with her Facebook post on February 1, 2023, Megan Knickerbocker wrote, “Still nothing regarding her location.”

Tammy Knickerbocker Is Worried About Her Daughter

Tammy Knickerbocker still has concerns about Lindsey Knickerbocker.

“I am not sure that she is in a good place, but I did hear from her so she is alive, thank god,” Tammy Knickerbocker told Heavy. “Working on different options at this point,” she concluded.

Meghan Knickerbocker shared a text that she received from her mom in the aforementioned Facebook group.

“I spoke to Lindsay just now I guess everyone out there looking for her was getting to her. She went to get a phone and called me from a phone. She does not want to come back. She wants to be left alone to figure out herself. We talked for 30 min and she was not drudged [sic]. She said that Eric guy is helping her. I guess I have to leave her there for a while and hope she does what she says and that she will pick up the phone all the time when I call her,” read the text.

“I am so stressed and feel that she is really embarrassed and shameful for everything she has done that she can’t face us now. She send [sic] she needs a little more time to get stronger. This is the worst experience I have ever gone through. People are amazing and I have had so much comfort from them. I hope I am doing the right thing by letting her be,” Tammy Knickerbocker’s message concluded.

