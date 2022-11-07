RHOC Alum Says Tamra Judge Is ‘Evil’

Kelly Dodd did not hold back when sharing her thoughts about her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Tamra Judge.

As previously reported by Heavy, the former Bravo personality took to Instagram to comment on a Page Six article that reported Judge did not defend her when a 2022 BravoCon attendee yelled “f*** Kelly Dodd” during a panel. According to the publication, the Vena CBD founder gave a short response to the Bravo fan, stating, “You said it!”

In the caption of her Instagram post, Dodd, who was fired from RHOC following season 15 in 2021, criticized Judge and asserted that they maintained their friendship after she left the Bravo series.

“I talk to Tamra all the time and this is how she defends me to a hater in the #Bravocon crowd ?? Sounds like another phony hypocrite playing to the ‘woke’ audience. Hey @tamrajudge are you claiming to be a lib now ??! Are you claiming you didn’t agree with my Covid stance ?? We talked about it MANY times,” read a portion of the October 16 post’s caption.

Dodd shared more comments about her relationship with Judge during an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Tamra Judge on Her Podcast

During the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd claimed a Bravo personality who attended the 2022 BravoCon asserted Judge warned her to not associate with the RHOC alum.

“A source inside the Bravo world called me and said that Tamra came up to her and said ‘if you associate yourself with Kelly, you’ll never, ever get back on Bravo ever again,’” said the mother of one.

Leventhal then shared a tweet from the social media user Chadwick, who reported Judge asserted she has “no[t] talked in months” to Dodd during the RHOC BravoCon panel. The former Bravo personality refuted the claim. She stated that she “talk[s] to her weekly” and proceeded to pull up text messages from Judge. The 49-year-old explained the mother of four recently took issue with her after she spoke about her and her husband, Eddie Judge’s intimate life on her podcast.

Dodd also noted that she texted Judge to confront her about her BravoCon comment and asked, “you can’t say something to support me?” According to the RHOC alum, Judge responded “no, stop talking s*** about me.” She also revealed she believes her former co-star’s ego has become “so inflated” since she returned to RHOC for season 17 following a two-year hiatus.

Dodd then accused Judge of being “more worried about herself than she is her kids.”

“It’s embarrassing the way she acts right now, she was so humble before when we were both out of our jobs, she called me all the time, she was normal, now she’s up over here stirring up what like — I just don’t like the fakeness, I don’t like the phoniness, it’s like the devil’s work,” said the reality television personality.

She also asserted that Judge is “doing everything to be famous [and] for the money.”

“I think right there, she’s evil, it’s the root of evil, it is,” said Dodd.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge

During the 2022 BravoCon, Judge asserted that she “saved” RHOC by returning to the series. Her season 17 co-star, Heather Dubrow, addressed Judge’s claim during an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood.

“Well gosh, I mean here’s the truth, this is an ensemble show and the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. And the way that the show works the best is when the authentic, real relationships between all of us and everyone has got to be happy and great and living their lives to make the show great for the fans,” said Dubrow.

