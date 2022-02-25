Tamra Judge Shares an Update About Her Health

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared an update about her health on a February episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Judge explained that she had her saline “breast implants removed about six months ago,” as she believed they were causing her to have “autoimmune issues,” which could indicate that she had breast implant illness. She revealed that she recently received positive news after getting “blood work done.”

“In result of removing my breast implants is that I have zero signs of autoimmune disease, zero signs of thyroid Hashimoto’s, my thyroid levels are actually perfect, no inflammation in my body and I can be off all medication, thyroid medication,” said Judge.

The former Bravo personality went on to say that she previously “had silicone implants,” which did not cause her to have health issues.

“I had silicone implants forever for 25 years and I obviously had them replaced multiple times but this last time I them put back in, I had saline which I never had saline, which they are supposed to be safer but evidently, it was the bag that was carrying the saline solution, the actual implant bag is what my body was rejecting,” explained the 54-year-old.

Tamra Judge Uploaded Pictures Following Her Explant Surgery in July 2021

People magazine reported that Judge uploaded an image after getting her explant surgery in July 2021 on Instagram. The post featured the reality television personality standing in front of a mirror. Drain bags connected to her chest are visible in the picture.

In the caption of the post, she shared that she had her “Implants & capsules removed.” She also noted that she almost immediately felt better after the implant removal surgery.

“I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks , No sinus congestion and happy thoughts. I’m hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on 😊,” read a portion of the caption.

She also noted that plastic surgeon Dr. Milind K. Ambe examined the results of the surgery and determined that “every thing [sic] looks great.”

Less than a week after the explant surgery, Judge shared more information regarding her recovery process with her Instagram followers.

“I continue to feel more alive every day! My sinuses are no longer inflamed 🙌🏻 I don’t wake up with blurry eyes (just old eyes that need reading glasses). My thoughts are healthy & happy, something I’ve struggled with for so long!” wrote the Vena CBD co-founder in the post’s caption.

Tamra Judge Revealed She Had a Facelift in 2017

During a July 2017 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Judge shared that she decided to get a lower facelift in celebration of starring on “RHOC” for 10 years. She explained that she had a consultation with Dr. Ambe. She shared that since losing “so much body fat” in preparation for a bodybuilding competition, she noticed that the skin on her face was “drooping.”

“[Dr. Ambe] said gain 10 percent body fat or have it pulled. I’m not a big fan of the fillers because I feel you look like a Cabbage Patch Kid so I say pull it don’t plump it. So two weeks ago I went and had like a little tuck,” shared the mother of four.

