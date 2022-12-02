Tamra Judge Addresses Rumors About Heather Dubrow Leaving RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow returned to the series for season 16 after a five-year absence. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2022, the reality television personality and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, mentioned they sold their Newport Beach mansion and now own a Los Angeles penthouse. Heather then commented on whether she would be interested in leaving RHOC to star in the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The “Jenny” actress explained that she has been friends with RHOBH personality Garcelle Beauvais “for a long time.” She also noted she and Lisa Rinna have been acquaintances for many years.

“I do enjoy diamonds, let’s be clear. We’ll see where the wind takes us,” teased Heather.

During a November 2022 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Bravo alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, RHOC star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Heather possibly joining RHOBH.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Heather Dubrow

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that a commenter wanted to know if Judge believes “Heather will be back to OC now that she sold her house.” The 55-year-old revealed she is unaware if her RHOC co-star plans to switch franchises.

“I don’t know. I mean she’s hinted that she wants to go to ‘Beverly Hills,’ and you know, I don’t hint that I want to go anywhere but where I’m at. I’m thankful for where I’m at. So if she goes then bye,” asserted the Vena CBD co-founder.

A Former Bravo Star Revealed She Believes Heather Dubrow Would Be a Good RHOBH Cast Member

During a November 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, former Bravo star Kathryn Edwards shared she believes there is a good possibility that Heather will become an RHOBH personality.

“I now would say that it’s a real possibility, if someone said to me what are the chances of that. If they offered it to her? And I could see them offering it to her ’cause they know she’s going to throw the parties, like you said, she’s going to spend the money, she’s definitely not going to come in like afraid of anybody,” shared the RHOBH alum.

Edwards also revealed she thinks Heather would be close to Sutton Stracke and Beauvais if she joined RHOBH.

“She’s not going to roll with like the trash of Rinna and Erika [Jayne],” asserted the 55-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Relationship with Tamra Judge in October 2022

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Heather spoke about her relationship with Judge. She shared she will always have a fondness for her co-star as she introduced her on the Bravo series during season 7.

“I always say about Tamra, she’s my Housewives maker, you know, like a vampire when they bite you, you love them forever. You know, that’s like a vampire thing. So she’s my Housewives maker because she introduced me on the show so I will love her forever,” said the mother of four.

Heather also addressed Judge’s claim that she “saved” RHOC by coming back to the show for season 17. She explained that she believed the success of the Bravo series is not reliant upon one cast member.

“The whole is greater than its sum of its parts. And the way that the show works the best is when the authentic, real relationships between all of us and everyone has got to be happy and great and living their lives to make the show great for the fans,” said Heather.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’