Housewives Star Speaks on Kelly Dodd Show Exit Rumors

In a new interview, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge weighed in on whether or not she thinks that Kelly Dodd will be fired next season after she has faced backlash from fans in recent months.

While appearing on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Judge said of Dodd, “I think what she’s done on social media has been horrific. So many people have been sick and lost loved ones and [she’s] mocking it. It’s reckless. However, the cast right now is so weak that I think she’s one of the only polarizing cast members on the show.”

However, Judge believes that the Real Housewives of Orange County star may have a chance at keeping her job. “I think Kelly is going to keep her job,” Judge revealed. “But I don’t know. They might make an example of her. Andy [Cohen] doesn’t mess around. I heard she had said some things at the reunion that might not go over very well.”

Judge was a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Seasons 3-14.

Some Bravo Fans Want Kelly Dodd off of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

In recent months, some Bravo fans have called for Dodd to be fired from the show after she made insensitive comments about the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement. In April, Dodd said that the coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning out the herd,” and that “no one was dying in Orange County,” according to Page Six. Additionally, in October, Dodd posted a picture to Instagram of herself wearing a hat that read, “Drunk Wives Matter,” during her bachelorette party. Many found this insensitive and offensive.

Due to Dodd’s actions, many fans want Dodd’s time on The Real Housewives of Orange County to come to an end. According to Vice, many Real Housewives fan accounts such as @bravohistorian and @bravobetch have boycotted watching The Real Housewives of Orange County due to Dodd.

“What she has done to this day with the spread of misinformation as relating to corona[virus], and essentially celebrating not wearing a mask and ridiculing people who are who are is grotesque,” Sarah Galli, the host of a popular podcast called Andy’s Girls, told Vice. “It feels like we’re now at a space where we have to decide, like, are we going to participate in this by watching Orange County and amplifying Kelly’s hate and give her more attention, or we’re going to say this is too much.”

Kelly Dodd Has Apologized for Her Comments

Kelly Dodd Addresses Her Social Media Backlash | WWHL

During a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Dodd apologized for her comments on social media. In particular, Dodd said that she “regretted” her comment claiming that the coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

“Of course I regret saying that,” Dodd said while on Watch What Happens Live. “At the time, it was a question, like why are all of these people dying? I didn’t realize. It was a question, like, why does a pandemic happen like this, is it God’s way of thinning the herd? It was a stupid thing for me to say and it was insensitive. I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because that wasn’t my intention. I got like, freaked out about it, and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

