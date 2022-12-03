Tamra Judge Addresses Kelly Dodd’s Comments About Her & Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd spoke about her former co-stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge on an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal. The former Bravo personality explained Tamra took issue with her after she spoke about her and her husband, Eddie Judge’s intimate life on her podcasts. Leventhal claimed the information about the Judges came from Shannon Beador’s boyfriend, John Janssen. The former Fox News correspondent shared he regretted naming Janssen as his source. Dodd also asserted that she believes “it’s embarrassing the way [Judge] acts” since she returned to the RHOC cast for season 17.

“She’s doing everything for — to be famous, for the money, and I think right there, she’s evil,” said the former Bravo star.

During a November 2022 episode of “The Rick and Kelly Show,” Dodd stated she apologized to Beador for her comments about Janssen. She claimed Beador did not respond to her message. The mother of one also stated that the 58-year-old “is not [her] friend” and claimed she has “a lot of dirt on [her].” She went on to say that Judge has also ceased contact with her.

During a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge briefly spoke about her relationship with Dodd.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Kelly Dodd

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared a fan’s question that read, “What’s going on with Kelly and Shannon?” Judge replied that she did not have information about Dodd’s issues with Beador.

“I don’t know. You know, Kelly has had a lot to say about us on her podcast. I refuse to talk negatively about her. You know, I don’t know. That’s her schtick, I don’t go there. I’ve actually always been nice to her, always, always, always, so it’s kind of disappointing and hurtful,” said Judge.

Shannon Beador Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2022, Beador shared her thoughts about reuniting with Judge on the upcoming season of RHOC. She referenced she did not maintain a relationship with Judge after she left the show following season 15.

“I never really thought I would interact with her again so, it’s quite a start to the season… We’re good, you know, we’re good. You know, we were two friends for six years and so, we went on a trip for filming and it’s like bam, you’re right back. It’s — we weren’t friends for two and a half years. And so it was like we’re right back there,” said Beador.

Shannon Beador Discussed Vicki Gunvalson in October 2022

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Beador commented on Judge declaring she “saved” RHOC by returning to the series.

“That’s Tamra, I wasn’t surprised at all,” said the reality television personality with a laugh.

The Real for Real founder also mentioned that former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson will make a few guest appearances in the show’s upcoming season. Beador revealed that “there will always be a soft spot in [her] heart for Vicki.”

“We’ve had our differences, you know, we really haven’t had the conversation yet but I am willing to overlook that and we went out to dinner two nights ago [during BravoCon] and I was spending time with her in New York and we’re having fun,” said the mother of three.

