Jennifer Aydin Says Bravo Star’s Behavior Wasn’t Nice Around Fans

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin revealed she took issue with “Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan after they interacted during the 2022 BravoCon, held in October 2022. While recording the June 16 episode of the “AllAboutTRH” podcast, Aydin revealed that Morgan was one of her least favorite “Real Housewives” stars.

Aydin explained that she was paired with Morgan and her RHONY co-star, Luann de Lesseps, for an “impromptu meet and greet with fans.” She claimed Morgan instructed Aydin’s handler on how she wanted fans, who had been waiting for a long period, to behave during the BravoCon event.

“[Morgan] doesn’t even notice me, she has no idea who I am, probably doesn’t know who I am to this day … She looks at my handler and she goes, ‘No selfies, no singles, if anyone wants singles you have to tell them they have to go back to the end of the line and wait,’” said the RHONJ star.

According to Aydin, Morgan warned her handler to not “make [her] mean today.”

“It was very disappointing to me because I’m like these fans have been waiting, and they’re going to scream your name – I’m like this is like — it was just not nice,” continued Aydin.

Aydin explained she removed herself from the event because she did not feel comfortable being paired with two Bravo stars from a different franchise. According to the RHONJ star, she decided to take as many pictures as possible with fans waiting in line for the photo opportunity.

Aydin also stated that she felt uneasy around Morgan because she was intoxicated at a “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” event at the 2022 BravoCon.

“My first like heebie-jeebies was like the night before [the meet and greet] ‘cause we were at, you know, Andy Cohen’s massive ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and she was so drunk,” said Aydin. “Like I don’t know if Joe Gorga was, like, behind her and she kept fumbling all over him and [my husband] Bill [Aydin] was sitting right next to Joe Gorga, and I was like just fall on my husband b****, just fall, fall on him for two seconds and then you are going to see a sprint to the neck. I was like why is she getting so drunk like this when we’re all together here. It’s like this is work. You’ve got to keep your composure.”

Aydin also clarified that she was a fan of Morgan before the encounters at BravoCon

Jennifer Aydin Revealed Her Favorite ‘Real Housewives’ Stars

During the “AllAboutTRH” podcast episode, Aydin shared that her favorite “Real Housewives” stars are former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Lisa Vanderpump and “Real Housewives of Potomac” personality Candiace Dillard. She stated she enjoys Dillard because “she’s shady” and “she’s confident.” The mother of five also said she liked that the RHOP star does not refrain from getting emotional while filming the Bravo series.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Issues With the Gorgas at BravoCon

Page Six reported that Aydin had an intense interaction with her castmate Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga inside the Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel’s lobby during the weekend of the 2022 BravoCon. During a June 2023 interview with MarTEAnis With Eddy, Aydin noted that the encounter was not discussed during the season 13 reunion special, filmed on April 20. She stated that the reunion’s moderator, Andy Cohen, intended to address the situation. The mother of five explained the cast became focused on the issues surrounding Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas.

“Andy did want to talk about it, it was on the list of topics to get to but, as you and everyone could see, we didn’t get to a lot of topics at reunion and I don’t think anything was intentional, I just think, like, that circulation of the back and forth between Melissa and Teresa — and it really just took over the whole show,” said Aydin.