Tamra Judge Responds to Castmate Saying She Wants Her ’15 Minutes of Fame’

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is not afraid of getting into it with her co-stars on social media. Now the reality star is laying out her resume for one of her “Traitors” co-stars, former “Survivor” champion Parvati Shallow.

Shallow appeared on the February 22 episode of “Traitors” co-star Johnny Bananas’s podcast “Death, Taxes, and Bananas” to recap that week’s new episode. A clip from the podcast made its way to Twitter in a post by the account Queens of Bravo on February 24.

In the clip, Bananas can be heard saying, “Love Janelle [Pierzina] to death, but Janelle claims she knew the entire game the second she walked into the house. ‘I knew Dan was a traitor, I knew Parvati was a traitor.’ I’m like ‘Did you?’ Come on.”

Shallow replied in turn, “No, but she’s doing that podcast with Tamra. Tamra’s trying to get her 15 minutes of fame from this because she didn’t do much on the show and they’re trying to say they knew after the fact.”

Judge was quick to reply, quoting the tweet and adding a message in her own February 24 post.

Tamra Judge Claps Back at ‘Survivor’ Winner Parvati Shallow

This is laughable. Love Bananas and his podcast but he was on #TheTraitorsUS for 15 minutes and here’s Poverty doing his podcast. 😂 Stop hating. I’ve been in the podcast world for three years and TV for 16… sit down. Who is Poverty anyways? https://t.co/x1poTqzde2 — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) February 24, 2024

“This is laughable. Love Bananas and his podcast but he was on #TheTraitorsUS for 15 minutes and here’s Poverty doing his podcast. 😂 Stop hating. I’ve been in the podcast world for three years and TV for 16… sit down. Who is Poverty anyways?” Judge wrote, intentionally misspelling “Parvati” about one of their “Traitors” co-stars who got her name wrong throughout the season.

Pierzina, who co-hosts Judge’s “Talking Traitors” recap podcast with her, also took to Twitter to defend the claims that she and Judge knew who the traitors were in their season of the show, despite Judge being “murdered” and Pierzina being “banished” before any of the original three traitors (Shallow, “Big Brother” winner Dan Gheesling, and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks).

“Many people say Tamra and I didn’t know who the Traitors were. Per usual I can provide receipts. Yes I was wrong about Sandra and CT. But I knew Dan and Parv literally from day 1 and 2!” Pierzina captioned her post, which included a screenshot of her Instagram direct messages with Judge, which showed them talking about the results of the season prior to the end of filming, after the two ladies were eliminated and free to return home. “Hi. I just got home. Did you get banished or murdered? I think Dan murdered me,” Judge said on October 2, with Pierzina correctly clocking two traitors in her response, saying, “Dan, Parv, potentially Sandra [Diaz-Twine] are Traitors, I think CT [was a] recruit. I thought it was obvious.”

