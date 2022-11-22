Tamra Judge Reveals Husband Turned Down Filming a Risque Scene for RHOC Season 17

In “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 3, episode 7, Meredith Marks took a bath with her husband, Seth Marks. During a November 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared they disapproved of the scene.

“The bathtub scene was cringe. Meredith’s baby talk and sexy face was killing me. I don’t know what was with her husband but him getting in the bathtub, he looked a little creepy,” asserted Tamra.

Arroyave likened the moment to Tamra’s decision to bathe with her husband, Eddie Judge, in RHOC season 6, episode 3.

“The fact that you started this trend, means that we have a real issue, long term that we are going to have to work through, Tam,” quipped the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Tamra replied that she did not believe she and her husband “had a bath together since then.” She also revealed Bravo requested her and Eddie to film another bathtub scene for the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC.

“I will be honest with you, I’ll be honest with you, they asked us to do a bathtub scene this year. And Eddie said ‘no way,’” said the reality television personality.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her RHOC Return in July 2022

As fans are aware, Tamra returned to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year absence. During a July 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the 55-year-old shared she believed being fired from RHOC after season 14 was beneficial.

“I think being off for two years was probably the best thing that you could have ever done to me. Even though I didn’t like it. I was on the show for 12 years. Once you are on that long, you become a professional Housewife,” said the mother of four. “And then once you are off of it, you’re like oh, ow, I did that? You live your life and you go on living a normal life and then you come back and you’re like I was like kind of an a*****.”

Tamra Judge Revealed She Was Nervous to Return to RHOC

While recording an October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Tamra revealed she did not expect to return to RHOC for season 17.

“When you least expect it, they reach out and say, ‘okay, do you want to come back’ and I’m like – at first I was like ‘yeah I want to come back’ and then I had like a meltdown, I’m like ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ your life goes by so fast, you know 13 years just went by so quickly,” said the 55-year-old.

The Vena CBD founder explained she was anxious to rejoin the RHOC cast because she had gotten accustomed to being off the series.

“Life goes on and I adjusted to my new life and it was nice not having to be glammed and all that and eat a little bit more than normal, you know, and all those things and spending a lot of time at home,” said the Bravo personality.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss