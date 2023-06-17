Tamra Judge Says She ‘Was Absolutely Shocked’ by How Season 17 Scene Was Edited

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared she was “shocked” how a scene involving herself and her castmate, Shannon Beador, was edited in RHOC season 17, episode 2. While recording the June 16 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge noted that she and Beador had a conversation about their estranged relationship during a lunch date in season 17, episode 2. After arguing about what led to their feud, Beador stated there may be a way to “repair” their friendship. Judge then ended the conversation and left their table.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave said that she “was, like, underwhelmed with the conversation [Judge] and Shannon had at the restaurant.” Judge agreed with her podcast co-hosted and revealed that the conversation had been edited.

“Oh my god, so am I. I even sent a text message, I said, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’ That was like a 45 minute conversation and it got heated, heated, [on] both sides,” said Judge. “A lot from me, like I was shooting out, like ‘This is what you’ve done, I need to set boundaries and this and that and that, when I needed you, you weren’t there for me. Like I was always there for you and I’m not a kind of person who needs a lot of attention or help from my friends, but when I do, you’re not there then’ – like the whole conversation went on and on. And when I left, I left because I was mad, and it wasn’t like ‘okay bye now,’ it wasn’t like that – I actually got up and walked away. And so I was shocked, I was absolutely shocked and I don’t understand it but whatever.”

Shannon Beador Discussed Rekindling Her Friendship With Tamra Judge in June 2023

During a June 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Beador stated that she was upset when Bravo announced Judge was rejoining the RHOC cast for season 17 after a two-year absence in July 2022. She said she was at peace with the fact that she was no longer in contact with Judge.

“I wasn’t happy and really at that point after two and a half years, I had taken myself to the place of we are never going to be friends again, I have mourned the end of the friendship so to have all these things stirred up again, I knew that we were going to have to try and talk things through but I knew it was not going to be an easy process,” said Beador.

She clarified that she and Judge were able to reconcile during the production of RHOC season 17. Beador noted, however, that there was “a lot of nastiness in getting” back to their friendship.

“Once we did, it was like no time had passed. And I think that is the sign of a true friendship that you can get back to right where you were,” said the reality television star.

Shannon Beador Stated That Tamra Judge Was ‘an Amazing Addition’ to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

In the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Beador suggested she believed Judge’s presence in season 17 improved the show.

“I think that having her back on the show has been an amazing addition. I mean, I missed her, I never wanted her to leave the show,” said the mother of three.

Beador made similar comments during an April 2023 Instagram Live alongside Judge.

“I would like to say on behalf of me and I think our entire cast, having Tamra come back this year was an absolute game changer for the show – you know you are just you are riveting TV. I’ll just put it that way,” said Beador.

New episodes of RHOC air Wednesdays on Bravo.