‘Real Housewife’ Criticizes Teresa Giudice: ‘She’s Been Put on a Pedestal’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge doubled down on her criticism of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice on the June 12 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the podcast episode, Arroyave read a question from a fan, who referenced that Judge called Giudice “the most overrated Housewife of all time” while filming the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The commenter asked Judge to “explain why she thinks Teresa is the most overrated Housewife.”

The RHOC star replied that she believes Giudice has “been put on the pedestal for so long.” She also referenced Giudice said she “had a baby on the show [and she] went to jail on the show” during an argument with her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, at the season 13 reunion, which was filmed on April 20.

“I feel like there’s not really much movement on that show. It’s not like she’s out there doing amazing things in the world. And she uses her going to jail and having a child on the show for being the the most iconic Housewife. And I’m sorry, but I don’t think you can flex about going to prison. I don’t think that’s a flex at all,” said Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Also Labeled Teresa Giudice as ‘Overrated’

People magazine reported Judge’s “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Vicki Gunvalson also labeled Giudice as the most “overrated” Housewife at the 2022 BravoCon in October 2022. She suggested that she did not believe Giudice should be celebrated after she was sentenced to prison in 2014. According to People magazine, Giudice went to prison “for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.”

“It’s not that I don’t like Teresa, I just think, you do a bad thing and you go to jail and you still carry on a TV show? I just can’t believe it,” said Gunvalson.

Gunvalson also stated that “it’s hard for [her] to understand” how Giudice “just keeps making more money and more money and more money” after her 2015 prison release. She clarified that she “did vote for her on ‘Dancing with the Stars'” when she was a contestant on the reality competition series in 2022.

“I like her, I just think she’s overrated. It’s a lot,” said the RHOC personality.

Gunvalson made similar comments about Giudice while speaking to Us Weekly in December 2022.

“It’s like she went to jail for bad stuff and she gets out and then she gets back onto ‘Housewives,’ she just seems like she’s got a lot of stuff that she’s able to make a lot of a money from,” said Gunvalson. “And I don’t really understand it. And maybe I’m jealous, maybe I’m insecure, call me whatever. I like Teresa, there’s no issues there, but when you go to jail and do all that bad stuff, I don’t think you should be rewarded with more opportunities.”

She clarified that she is “happy for” Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Responded to Vicki Gunvalson’s Comment

Giudice responded to Gunvalson’s assertion she is overrated during an E! News interview at the 2022 BravoCon. She suggested she believed that the RHOC star’s remark about her was unnecessary.

“We’re here at BravoCon, this is, like, an icon moment, like, we’re all Bravolebrities we should all be supporting each other, lifting each other up, you know, that’s what it should all be about so, that’s what I have to say about it,” said Giudice.