Tamra Judge Shows Her Support for Shannon Beador on Social Media

While “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge is no longer close with Shannon Beador, she showed her support for her former castmate and friend on social media, per Reality Blurb.

According to the publication, the official Instagram account for the “Two Judgey Girls” podcast asked social media users if they sided with Beador during the “RHOC” season 16 reunion. During the reunion special, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Heather Dubrow asserted that the mother of three should admit responsibility after she passed along information regarding Nicole James’ lawsuit against Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, which she dropped.

“Seems like a Shannon vs Them in this reunion. Whose side are you on and why is it Queen Shannon?” read the post’s caption.

Judge was quick to comment on the post.

“Shannon’s !!!!! I hate to see a gang up,” wrote the Vena CBD founder.

Tamra Judge Spoke About the Season 16 Reunion on Her Podcast

In the April 22, 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge spoke about the “RHOC” season 16 reunion special. She shared that she believed Simpson, Kirschenheiter, and Dubrow were being unfair to Beador while filming the reunion. She also asserted that Dubrow should have been upset with James instead of Beador.

“They didn’t take accountability, they blamed it all on Shannon and let’s not forget about Nicole James, come on. If she was good friends with Heather that’s who I would be mad at,” stated Judge. “That’s truly who I would be mad at, you’re going to come on the show that I was asked back to with this secret knowing how the show works. Why wouldn’t you call me prior and say, ‘listen I got casted but there’s something I’m afraid that might come up, I was in a lawsuit with your husband,’ so I mean I think there’s a lot of people who did some shady stuff in the situation, but to blame it only on Shannon is a bunch of bull crap to me.”

Tamra Judge Shared That She Had Empathy For Shannon Beador on a Different Podcast Episode

Judge shared her support for Beador while recording the April 1, 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She mentioned that in season 16, episode 15, Dubrow expressed frustration towards Beador after she did not inquire about recording her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World” in front of Syracuse University students. In addition, the “7 Year Stitch” host and Kirschenheiter shared that they were upset over comments Beador made at her dinner party.

Judge revealed that she felt “bad for Shannon in this episode” even though they “aren’t on great terms.” She also stated that she believed the “RHOC” cast “want to attack [Beador].”

“I’m talking Emily, Gina, and Heather, constantly wanting to bring her down. You know, Shannon says at her party, ‘let’s act like we are having fun, let’s act like we are having fun.’ And Heather says to Gina while they are in New York, walking the streets drunk, ‘would you rather be with me or be with them?’ How is that any different? But yet Shannon gets attacked for saying that,” said Judge.

