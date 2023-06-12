Tamra Judge Speaks Out About Feud With RHOC Co-Star

Tamra Judge made her return to the “Real Housewives of Orange County” for its 17th season, which premiered on June 7, and she opened up about some of her upcoming drama in the season with co-star Heather Dubrow.

Judge and Dubrow appeared to be getting along well at the start of season 17 and were on friendly terms in the season premiere, but things took a turn as Judge said, “It ends up being that she really does something s***ty to me,” she told Page Six. “Really s***ty. Very, very, very s***ty,” she added.

Judge, who was speaking with the publication alongside her co-stars Shannon Beador and Taylor Armstrong, added, “I came back to the show taking zero s*** from anybody. And I came back open and honest and told my truth and talked to people about how I felt and where I was going and some people don’t like to be honest and they like to talk behind your back. ” Beador then claimed that Dubrow told her off-camera that she was “afraid” of Judge’s return.

Tamra Judge Said She Wanted to Hold Heather Dubrow Accountable for Some of Her Podcast Comments

Judge explained in further detail that when she returned to RHOC after being absent for a few years, she was “very confused” about where she stood with several of her cast members, including Dubrow. “In particular, there were some comments made on [Dubrow’s] podcast saying that there was no place for me on the show anymore before I got hired back,” Judge added to Page Six.

“And then I got hired back and then she was super nice to me and then you’ll see it evolve into [me] not allowing anybody to get away with nonsense. I’m holding everybody accountable,” she explained. Back in May 2022, Dubrow said it didn’t make sense for Judge to come back to RHOC because she has a podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod,” in which she talks about the Housewives shows. “It doesn’t work,” Dubrow said at the time.

The 17th season was not easy for Dubrow, she told ET Online, and she has “PTSD” from some of the events of the season. Dubrow said she was excited for Judge’s return until things took a turn for the worse between the women.

She said the two women now “have some things to work on” but that she was looking forward to watching the season to see if she missed anything. “I am curious to watch it back and see if I was right, if I was misguided, if I was overly sensitive, if I took something wrong, if I put something out incorrectly,” she shared.

The Trailer for Season 17 of RHOC Only Briefly Hinted at Drama Between Tamra Judge & Heather Dubrow

The season 17 trailer shows that Judge may be at odds with Dubrow, as one scene showed Dubrow telling Judge, “You and I pinky promised,” as the returning RHOC star appeared disgusted.

There have been reports of a major confrontation between the two stars during the cast trip to Mexico, with sources telling Page Six that Judge went “nuclear” on Dubrow.

Judge first joined RHOC back in 2007 for season 3 and was on the show for 12 seasons back-to-back before her exit in 2020 after season 14. As for Dubrow, she’s another longtime cast member who joined the franchise in season 7 and left after season 11, then made her return for season 16.

