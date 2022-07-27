Tamra Judge Thinks RHOBH Alum Will Return to the Show

Brandi Glanville was a main cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during the show’s third, fourth, and fifth seasons. The mother of two also appeared in “RHOBH” seasons 6, 9, and 10. Glanville starred in the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” alongside Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks.

During a July 2022 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared that she believed Glanville will return to “RHOBH.”

“I’m making a prediction, I think Brandi’s going to be back on ‘Beverly Hills.’ I just have this gut feeling. I don’t know. I even asked her and she’s like ‘I don’t know, who knows,’ she’s like ‘I’ve done every other reality show, why not.’ So I don’t know but I have this weird feeling,” said Judge.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality went on to say that she believed Glanville showed her star power while filming “RHUGT” season 2.

“She was just so good. She’s going back on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ she was just on it. She’s going back on. I just got this feeling like hmmm. I have a feeling she’s going to be asked back. I hope she does, I feel like she should have never left ‘Beverly Hills,’” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Discussed Brandi Glanville During a June 2022 Interview

Judge shared her thoughts about Glanville during a June 2022 interview with E! News. The reality television personality shared that she was apprehensive about co-starring with the former “RHOBH” personality on “RHUGT” as they had previously feuded on social media.

“I didn’t want to be on that cast because Brandi was on there and we had a huge feud between the two of us and I’m slightly afraid of her,” said the “RHOC” star.

Judge noted that she and Glanville got along after filming the first episode of “RHUGT” season 2.

“By the first episode, we do talk and we sit down, actually we lay down and we talk it through and we decide we do like each other. Brandi doesn’t remember but we actually went to dinner years ago me, Brandi, Jeff Lewis, Shannon Beador, my husband, and she made [comedian] Heather McDonald cry that night and I thought oh this girl is legit, she’s not just like that on TV, she’s like that in real life. So I kind of had that experience with Brandi, yeah, I was a little afraid of her,” said the Bravo star with a laugh.

The 54-year-old then shared that she believed Glanville “is literally reality royalty.”

“That girl is meant for reality TV,” asserted Judge.

Brandi Glanville Shared if She Would Return to ‘RHOBH’ in July 2022

While speaking to ExtraTV in June 2022, Glanville shared she would consider returning to “RHOBH.” She referenced that she claimed she had a romantic encounter with Denise Richards during the show’s tenth season. As fans are aware, the actress denied the claim.

“I would but I will say, having been back like a couple seasons ago with the whole Denise drama, it’s a different show now. It’s not the ‘Housewives’ I did in 2011. You know, they are much more – well it seemed more produced to me like you go in, you sit here, we’re going to do this, you’re going to do that, and I’m like whoa, they used to just drop us off,” stated Glanville.

