Tanya Sam Accused of Cheating on Fiancé Dr. Paul Judge

Did Real Housewives of Atlanta “friend of” Tanya Sam cheat on her fiancé, Dr. Paul Judge? As “strippergate” approaches, some fans may be curious if they’re even still together.

In October 2020, blogger Love B. Scott alleged that both Sam and Porsha Williams had a threesome with a stripper during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in Charleston, South Carolina. While Williams is not currently together with her former fiancé., Dennis McKinley, Sam is currently engaged to Dr. Paul Judge. So, does this mean that she cheated on him?

According to Sam, she did not cheat on her fiancé. On October 10, Sam posted a statement to her Instagram page clearing up the rumors. “I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further,” Sam wrote. “The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”

Following her statement, it seems like she and her fiancé are still together. Sam often posts photos to Instagram of her and Judge, her most recent one being on January 26. In the caption, Sam wrote, “Goodnight,” with a moon and smiley face emoji.

Dr. Paul Judge Allegedly Cheated On Tanya Sam

Although Sam was rumored to have cheated on her fiancé, it may actually have been the other way around. During the last season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, a woman named Shiana, whom the cast nicknamed “Cookie Lady,” alleged to Sam that Judge had flirted with her while out at a bar. Shiana also alleged that Judge told her that he was single, according to Bravo.

However, during an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Sam debunked the rumors, explaining what had really happened. “So the situation was there was a bunch of guys from [Paul’s alma mater] Morehouse,” Sam explained. “They were out at a bar, and there were two ladies at the end of the bar. And so, there’s six guys there like, ‘Hey, ladies, do you want some drinks?'”

Sam then alleged that Judge wanted the women to stay so that they could hang out with some of Judge’s single friends, but that nothing happened between Shiana and Judge. “So I wasn’t mad at him,” Sam said. “I saw exactly how that could happen.”

Tanya Sam Has Allegedly Quit Filming ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for the Rest of the Season

After “strippergate,” fans may not see much of Tanya Sam during the remainder of the season. According to TMZ, Sam allegedly stopped filming for the show after the cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina. The outlet also reported that Sam was unhappy with how the show chronicled her fiancé’s alleged cheating scandal during last season.

TMZ alleged that Sam is upset enough with the cast and crew that she may not show up to the Season 13 reunion. However, it doesn’t seem like a final decision has been made on Sam’s end yet.

Viewers can catch Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday night on Bravo at 8/7c.

