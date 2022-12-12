PHOTO: Fans React to Taylor Armstrong’s First RHOC Confessional Look

Taylor Armstrong is the first “Real Housewives” star to cross franchises.

Armstrong was a part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-time-star for three seasons before appearing only as a guest. She left the franchise, officially, after season 6 and didn’t look back — until recently. Armstrong inked a deal to appear on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2. From there, she was offered a role on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which is where she currently lives, and it ended up working out.

Armstrong was initially brought in as a “friend of” but fans are thinking that she will be full-time, especially because she’s already friends with other cast members, like Tamra Judge. On December 3, 2022, Armstrong shared a photo of her confessional look for season 17 — and fans reacted in the comments.

Here’s what you need to know:

Armstrong Wore a Blue Dress & Had Her Hair in a Ponytail

For her confessional look, Armstrong wore a blue velour cut-out dress that featured white embellishments and long sleeves. She paired the dress with a pair of drop earrings and wore her hair in a ponytail that featured loose curls that also framed her face.

“Confessions of a crossover Housewife…” Armstrong captioned her post.

Overall, the feedback on the look was positive and fans seem really excited to see Armstrong return to the franchise — officially. A majority of the comments were from fans telling Armstrong that they want her full-time on season 17.

“I want you holding an orange!!” read one comment.

“I want full time Taylor, eat those girls up alive please,” someone else said.

“I’m absolutely so excited you came back! I’ve watched since day 1 and love you on the show! I am so happy and knew you would overcome all the bad to be better than ever girl!!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“So does this mean that we’ll be seeing you holding an [orange] this upcoming season in the opening credits?!” a fourth asked.

Armstrong Said Fans Will See a ‘Different Side’ of Her on RHOC

Armstrong is ready to mingle with a different group of ladies on RHOC and she has said that fans will get to see a “different side” of her on the show.

“The difference for me is I went through so much trauma when I was on Beverly Hills,” Armstrong told People magazine at BravoCon 2022. “And now I’m getting to have such a fresh perspective of just being with the ladies and having fun and speaking my truth and not being concerned about what it’s like to actually go home at the end of the day.”

“When I was on Beverly Hills, I had a friend of mine call me [during] season 1 and said, ‘I don’t know who that girl is on that show, but it’s not you. Like, I’ve known you for 20 years, and you seem nothing like yourself.’ I really was having so much drama at home with my marriage and the abuse in my life that I didn’t really get a chance to be myself,” she explained.

A couple of months prior, Armstrong spoke with Today about the “tremendous evolution” she has gone through over the past several years.

