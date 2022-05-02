PHOTO: Taylor Armstrong’s Daughter Kennedy Is All Grown Up

Taylor Armstrong was part of the OG cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” appearing on the first three seasons of the show when it aired on Bravo from 2010-2013.

At the time, Taylor’s only daughter, Kennedy, was very young (she was born in 2006). Although she wasn’t featured in many scenes, fans of the show watched Kennedy grow up over the years.

Taylor and her then-husband Russell Armstrong had their own set of problems, and some of those problems were aired out on the show. During Taylor’s time on RHOBH, the Armstrongs marriage fell apart. According to InTouch Weekly, Taylor came forward with details that her soon-to-be ex-husband had been physically abusive toward her.

Russell died by suicide during the show’s second season. Taylor stayed on as a full-time Housewife, but left the show after its third season. In an interview with “Life After Bravo” in 2020, Taylor shared that she wanted to get away from reality television — mainly because her daughter was getting older, and she wanted to afford her privacy.

Flash forward to 2022, and Taylor has given her daughter — who is in high school — a lot of privacy. She has afforded her the opportunity to go to school and make friends without a camera at home when she got there. In addition, Taylor rarely shares photos of her daughter on social media.

Taylor agreed to join the cast of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which filmed over the course of a week or so. The show was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts. While Taylor may talk about her daughter on the show, Kennedy likely won’t be featured in any capacity. So, what does Kennedy look like today, and what has she been up to?

Here’s what you need to know:

Kennedy Is a Cheerleader for THE CALI Lady Bullets

According to her private Instagram account, Kennedy attends San Juan Hills High School, and is on the varsity cheerleading squad.

In mid-April 2022, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement over an upcoming cheerleading competition that her daughter was set to participate in.

Kennedy, who is in high school, is part of the competitive cheerleading squad. She has been cheerleading for the past seven years.

“My favorite thing about this sport would have to be the amazing memories you make and the lessons you learn along side some of your best friends,” read a statement from Kennedy in her bio on the official Lady Bullets Instagram page.

Taylor Opened Up a Bit About Kennedy During an Interview in 2019

She’s a big girl now #RHOBH birthday-best birthday party ever! my love Kennedy pic.twitter.com/bvChPbIprA — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) January 30, 2020

Taylor talked to Laura Wasser on the March 18, 2019, episode of the “Divorce Sucks” podcast. During the interview, Taylor explained that she tried very hard to shield Kennedy from what was going on in her relationship with Russell at the time — and in the months and years after Russell’s death.

At the time, Taylor said that her daughter was growing up as any normal teenager would — and having similar experiences to other girls her age. She was at that age where there were plenty of “eyeroll emojis” being sent in texts.

Taylor explained that she hopes that Kennedy will grow up and experience happy and healthy relationships, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

For now, Kennedy is very focused on cheerleading, and really seems to love the sport.

