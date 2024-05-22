Taylor Armstrong’s Daughter Kennedy is All Grown Up in Prom Photos

Taylor Armstrong’s little girl is all grown up.

In May 2024, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Orange County” alum posted photos from her teen daughter Kennedy’s high school prom photoshoot.

The photos came 14 years after fans were first introduced to Kennedy as a little girl on the inaugural season of the Beverly Hills based Bravo reality show.

Kennedy Armstrong Posed With A Large Group of Friends For Her Senior Prom

In a May 18 post on her Instagram story, Armstrong shared footage from her daughter’s prom photoshoot at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, in Orange County, California.

“I am at the Mission in San Juan Capistrano. It’s so beautiful here,” Armstrong told fans of the backdrop. “Kennedy and all of her friends just took their prom pictures here. I cannot believe she is about to go to her senior prom. But what a beautiful background here at the Mission.”

According to its official website, the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano is known as “the Birthplace of Orange County.”

Kennedy was third from the left in a group shot as she posed with friends on their prom night. The group of girls posed for a transformation video that first showed them wearing matching blue satin shorts sets as they held floral bouquets. When the finished product was revealed, Kennedy was seen in a black strapless prom gown paired with gold jewelry. Most of the girls wore sneakers with their formal prom dresses. You can see the photos here.

Kennedy also posted her first TikTok video as she danced with a friend to the SZA song “Saturn” while wearing her prom attire.

Kennedy is a senior at a California high school. She was a cheerleader for The Cali Lady Bullets for several years. In a 2021 Instagram post, the then-14-year-old high school freshman revealed that it was her “6th year cheering, 4th year at Cali and 2nd year” on the Lady Bullets.

RHOBH Fans Met Kennedy When She Was 4 Years Old

Fans were first introduced to Kennedy during the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010. Taylor Armstrong threw a $60,000 “Mad Hatter” themed tea party for her daughter’s fourth birthday, but the little girl was not interested in the party and asked to go inside.

In February 2024, Armstrong posted an Instagram photo of the infamous party and captioned it, “Iconic #RHOBH moment. Kennedy’s 4th birthday tea party. She’s turning 18 this month! ❤️”

Armstrong previously gave an update on Kennedy in an interview with BravoTV.com. “She just finished her junior year [of high school], so she is going to be going to college, of course, after her senior year,” the “Real Housewives” veteran said in June 2023. “She’s starting to make moves and to grow up.”

In April 2024, Armstrong told Us Weekly, “My daughter is graduating high school and it’s a little hard. She’s my only child.”

The Bravo OG also shared that Kennedy hasn’t decided what she’ll do post high school. “At this point, I found that it’s best for me to let go a little bit when it comes to letting her make her own decisions,” Armstrong said. “She’s a good kid, and I just know at this point rather than telling her what to do, I’ll just say, ‘You make your own decision.’”

