Taylor Armstrong Pitches New ‘Housewives’ Show After RHOC Departure

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alumna Taylor Armstrong is thinking of getting the group back together. The former diamond-holder took to social media on December 18 with an idea for a new “Housewives” spinoff and asked fans for their thoughts.

“Would you want to see a #RHUGT: #RHOBH Legacy? 💎” Armstrong captioned an Instagram post that day. The post made reference to the currently airing Peacock spinoff “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” and featured an old RHOBH cast photo. Present in Armstrong’s photo are her former castmates Camille Grammer Meyer, Adrienne Maloof, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, and Yolanda Hadid, all of whom appeared on the third season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Fans React to Taylor Armstrong’s ‘RHOBH Legacy’ Idea

Fans liked Armstrong’s RHOBH Legacy idea, but had differing opinions on the casting choices presented, letting the Bravo star know in her comment section.

“WITHOUT A DOUBT…YESSSSSS! 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎” one fan commented.

“Add [Kim Richards] and [Carlton Gebbia] 💋✨ that would be epic. Idc that Carlton was one season. She made her mark ❤️,” another fan wrote.

“Yes but please please please no more Kyle please. Nothing against her but we all need a little break, including her,” another fan suggested. Kyle is the only original RHOBH cast member still starring on the show, now in its 13th season. She was joined, however, by Meyer and her sister Kim in separate guest appearances during season 13.

Armstrong shared the same post to her Twitter profile, and one fan responded with their ideal “Girls Trip” location for the RHOBH women, writing, “Yes 1000% … Amsterdam trip!!!” The RHOBH Amsterdam trip is well-known among “Housewives” fans for the fight between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards, which ended with Rinna smashing a glass against the table and Kyle running out of the restaurant that the group was in.

Taylor Armstrong Will Not Return Next Season on RHOC

While some fan comments suggested wanting to see Armstrong’s proposed RHOBH Legacy cast back on the main series, Armstrong herself isn’t likely to return soon, as she has moved away from Beverly Hills to the nearby Orange County after ending her time on the show in 2016. She has, however, popped up in other Bravo shows since, including one “Ultimate Girls Trip”.

Armstrong appeared alongside RHOBH’s Glanville on the second UGT season on Peacock, subtitled “Ex-Wives Club”. Armstrong, Glanville, and their co-stars vacationed at RHONY alumna Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor. While there, Armstrong had a chance to connect with “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

After her first “Girls Trip”, Armstrong continued to work with Gunvalson and Judge as she joined RHOC season 17 in a supporting “friend of the Housewives” capacity. Armstrong’s RHOC stay was short-lived, however, as she has since announced her departure from the show, and confirmed that she was not asked back to the series.

“Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life. I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18,” Armstrong wrote in a November 2023 post filled with photos from her time on the show.

