Taylor Armstrong Explains Why She’s ‘Stuck’ With Her Big Lips

Taylor Armstrong is set to make her debut on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which will officially make her the first full-time star to crossover to a different franchise.

Armstrong has been doing quite a bit of press ahead of the new season, and hasn’t been shy when it comes to opening up about her life — from her time on “The Real Housewives to Beverly Hills” to the present. The reality star sat down for a chat with Melissa Pfeister on the “Side Piece” podcast and talked about everything under the sun.

The January 4, 2023, episode was a deep dive on Armstrong’s past relationship with her ex, Russell Armstrong, who died by suicide while she was on RHOBH. Armstrong also talked about her daughter, Kennedy, who is in high school, and about the new season of RHOC. At one point toward the end of the podcast, Pfeister asked Armstrong about her lips, which have been a topic of conversation amongst fans for years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Armstrong Said There’s Nothing She Can Do About the Size of Her Lips

Armstrong told Pfeister about the lip implants that she had done when she was younger.

“Everybody thinks I get filler in my lips. I don’t. They’re implants that I got when I was in my 20s. And I don’t fill them. I’m just stuck with them,” Armstrong explained.

Pfeister inquired more about the implants, not knowing that was a thing. “Oh yeah,” Armstrong said. “And back when I got them done? They were gnarly,” she added.

Armstrong went on to detail how the procedure was done. “They make an incision on one side and they tunnel through and then they pull, like this, wrapped up [unintelligible] acid thing through your lips. My lips were as big as a horse when I got them done. They were so swollen and black. I thought they were gonna fall off,” she admitted.

Armstrong said her decision to get lip implants was “stupid.” She also said that, while she doesn’t need to get filler, her lips have gotten smaller as she has aged.

Armstrong Has Previously Admitted That She Regrets Her Lip Implants But Won’t Get Them Removed

This certainly isn’t the first time that Armstrong has addressed her large lips, since they are a topic of conversation amongst social media users — and even Andy Cohen — regularly.

In September 2020, Armstrong did an interview with Bravo Insider during which she said that getting lip implants was a “mistake.”

“I just want to set the record straight. They are implants, it was a mistake in my 20s, and they are here to stay,” she said. At the time, she also addressed the reason that she doesn’t have the implants removed.

“Paul Nassif and I have talked about taking them out before, and he has warned me against it. Just because, there is probably so much scar tissue after all these years, that we really don’t know what that result could be like,” she said.

