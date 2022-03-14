Taylor Armstrong Unrecognizable in Pic With ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Co-Stars

Taylor Armstrong was an original star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The mom of one was a main cast member for the first three seasons of the Bravo reality show before switching to occasional appearances in a “friend of” role.

Armstrong, 50, has not appeared on RHOBH since 2016, according to IMDb. She has been gone for so long that when she makes her return on the upcoming second season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff, newer viewers may not even know who she is.

In an interview with the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast, Armstrong said she has been “great” since exiting her original Housewives show.

“My life has changed so much that it’s almost like a completely different life now, which I think is gonna be really fun for the new ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ because people are gonna see me in such a different light,” she said.

Fans Didn’t Recognize Taylor Armstrong in a Photo With 3 of Her RHUGT Co-Stars

Armstrong recently stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood with three of her RHUGT co-stars. The Bravo alum posed with legendary Housewives Phaedra Parks, Vicki Gunvalson, and Jill Zarin as they headed out to dinner. In the pic, Armstrong’s hair was long and much blonder than when she was originally on the Housewives more than 10 years ago. Her cheeks were also fuller, which prompted some fans to question if she has had recent plastic surgery.

“Did not recognize Taylor,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Taylor? Thought it was Jennifer Coolidge,” another chimed in.

“Overfilled her face,” another suggested.

“I didn’t even recognize Taylor way way way too much filler whoa! I honestly had no idea it was her!” another fan commented.

“I’m not trying to be mean, Taylor was beautiful when she was on RH but I wish these women would pull back on the injections… she is unrecognizable,” another wrote.

Others felt that Parks and Gunvalson also looked different and that the only “natural” looking Housewife was Zarin.

“This photo makes me wonder where Bravo would be without plastic surgery and Botox,” a commenter wrote.

Taylor Armstrong Has Expressed Regret Over Past Plastic Surgery Procedures

In the past, Armstrong has talked about cosmetic procedures she has done. She previously told Bravo Insider that she greatly regretted getting a painful lip implant procedure when she was younger. Armstrong’s full pout even prompted Bravo host Andy Cohen to call them “Pillow Lips.”

“I just want to set the record straight,” Armstrong said in 2020. “They are implants, it was a mistake in my 20s, and they are here to stay.”

Armstrong considered having the implants removed and even consulted Dr. Paul Nassif, the plastic surgeon ex-husband of her friend and former RHOBH co-star Adrienne Maloof.

“Paul Nassif and I have talked about taking them out before, and he has warned me against it,” Armstrong revealed. “Just because, there is probably so much scar tissue after all these years, that we really don’t know what that result could be like….[so] I’m going to keep them.’

