RHOBH Alum Criticizes Kathy Hilton: ‘Don’t Make Everything About You’

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast appeared on stage to announce the winner of the People’s Drama TV Star award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, held on December 6. Mariska Hargitay secured the award for playing the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” character Olivia Benson. As the actress addressed the audience and gave her speech, Kathy Hilton decided to touch up her lip gloss.

While recording a December 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge criticized Hilton for her behavior at the People’s Choice Awards.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Shared Their Thoughts About Kathy Hilton

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared she believed Hilton was attempting to “get a laugh” while she was standing behind Hargitay. Judge chimed in that she does not “know her well enough to read into what she was doing.”

“As a viewer, I would just say that [Hilton] was just freaking clueless like she’s probably a self-centered person and just thought that ‘oh I’m going to get up here and dig in my bag.’ Like every person knows that’s disruptive,” said the reality television personality.

Arroyave also asserted that Hilton should have allowed the spotlight to be on Hargitay during the award ceremony.

“You saw all the other women walk away, everyone knows this isn’t her first rodeo, regardless if she was trying to be rude or trying to get a laugh, or she was trying to get a laugh like don’t make everything about you. There’s somethings that really aren’t. I will forgive a lot but when you mess with Olivia Benson,” said the mother of four.

Kathy Hilton Claimed She Apologized to Mariska Hargitay

While speaking to Extra TV in December 2022, Hilton explained she had to sneeze during Hargitay’s speech. She stated that she had rummaged through her purse and was in search of a tissue.

“I didn’t have a tissue or a hankie, so I got a little nervous so I just put some lipstick on but it was during her speech so I thought they are only going to be focused — the camera is not going to be on me,” said Hilton.

The RHOBH star also asserted that she apologized to Hargitay for her behavior in a private message on social media.

“I adore and I respect Mariska very much and I have already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel, I feel terrible. I would never do anything to be rude intentionally and you know, I’m sorry and it was my first time being back on stage with some of the girls too,” said the reality television personality.

During the Extra TV interview, Hilton also spoke about her relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards. As fans are aware, Lisa Rinna accused the socialite of speaking negatively about her younger sister in Aspen. Hilton shared that she has been texting Richards and was pleased to interact with her during the People’s Choice Awards.

“It was great to see Kyle. I think that we, you know, hopefully reunite during the holidays at some point,” said Hilton.

