RHOBH Alum Called a ‘Trash’ by Another Bravo Star

Aformer “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has angered another reality star and the two had an exchange that was shared on social media.

Teddi Mellencamp, who was previously on RHOBH, was dragged by Jim Edmonds — ex-husband of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King.

On the July 28, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp read Edmonds’ wedding invitation (he is engaged to Kortnie O’Connor) while recording. “I’m sorry, this is very cringe,” she said. “I just have to [read] it. It says, ‘Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James,'” Mellencamp said.

Edmonds wasn’t too thrilled with Mellencamp sharing the details of the wedding invite and he fired off some messages her way.

Mellencamp Shared Edmonds’ Messages on Social Media

After going back and forth with Edmonds, Mellencamp decided to share screenshots of their exchange on Instagram.

“Did Meghan send you that invitation? Hard to believe that out of the 18 we sent to our close friends. 1 found its way to you,” Edmonds’ initial message read.

Mellencamp said that she didn’t get the invite from King but refused to share whom she received it from.

“I don’t believe anything that comes out of my exes mouth so how should I trust you? And why would [Kortnie] want to come on your podcast after you literally just laughed at our so-called wedding invitation that you read completely wrong on the air?” Edmonds asked.

Mellencamp told Edmonds that she wasn’t going to “fight” with him.

“I got some advice for you,” Edmonds responded. “Clean up your own s*** and stop worrying about other peoples before it comes back to bite you in the a**,” he added.

Mellencamp responded that she loved when “men angry text women they don’t know.”

“Ooof Jimmy is so angry. Tried to apologize,” Mellencamp wrote on the screenshot.

Edmonds Continued Texting Mellencamp & Called Her a ‘Piece of S***’

Edmonds continued texting Mellencamp, calling her “trash” and a “piece of s***.”

“I am now calling you out because of the trash that you put on your podcast. And your trashy guest that you had on trying to make fun of somebody else trying to have a good life,” he wrote.

“So, you talk trash about my wedding but you don’t know me? Or my fiance. That must make you trash. I’m not angry I feel bad for you and your family if that’s how you’re making a living from getting kicked off a fake reality show. … Do you know what people think of you. That’s sad that you’re trying to bring other people down. I won’t have any of it anymore. Good luck,” he added.

“If making a joke about an invite on a pod gets him this upset. Yikes,” Mellencamp captioned this screenshot.

Mellencamp tried to end the conversation at that point and told Edmonds that his fiance could come on “Two T’s” so she can apologize to her.

“We would not stoop so low,” Edmonds responded.

