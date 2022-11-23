Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Why She Was Not in Contact With Her Father as a Teenager

As fans are aware, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s father is singer, John Mellencamp. In a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave spoke about her relationship with the 71-year-old.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave answered a fan who inquired why she has asserted she did not grow up wealthy. She explained that her mother, Victoria Granucci, had difficulty managing money.

“So when my parents got a divorce, I was in the third grade, my mom got a significant amount of money, but she was a young girl. She married my dad when she was 18, so we moved to a completely different state, new place, whatever. She got a lump sum, and then she would get child support,” explained Arroyave.

The mother of four went on to say that they “didn’t have any money” once she entered high school. She also shared her father did not support her financially when she decided to become a California resident.

“My rule with my dad was if I wanted to move to California and not go to college, I had to support myself. So, I have no trust fund, there was no trust fund,” said the former Bravo personality.

She then shared that a conversation about finances caused her to not be in contact with the “Jack & Diane” singer.

“When I was 15-years-old we got into an argument and we didn’t talk for three years over money,” shared Arroyave. “Because we want to pretend we have no feelings, we will say things like ‘best three years of my life.’ You know, like we make those jokes.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Father Has Given Her Advice About RHOBH

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared she would be interested in returning to RHOBH. As fans are aware, the reality television personality was fired from the series following season 10. She explained she would like the opportunity to be more transparent about her personal life. The All In founder revealed she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, had relationship issues while filming her first season of RHOBH, which premiered in 2018.

“There are things which I really couldn’t say before now that I would change about myself,” shared Arroyave.

She also shared her father advised her “to play hard to get” regarding possibly making a return to RHOBH.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her M elanoma Diagnosis

In October 2022, Arroyave revealed she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. The RHOBH alum spoke about her health issues during a November 2022 appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show.” Arroyave shared she was initially in denial about her diagnosis and attempted to put on a brave face for her family.

“I felt really strong and I felt like I had to put on a good show for my family. And then I realized I was tense. And I wasn’t who I am naturally to them. And being authentic and being vulnerable to them is what they needed,” said Arroyave.

The 42-year-old also shared she is using her diagnosis as a teaching moment for her children.

“I have scars all over the place, now on my shoulder, was taking the kids to the doctor. Showing them, having their moles checked, seeing their bodies,” said Arroyave.

