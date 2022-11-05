RHOBH Alum Hints at Trouble Within the Fox Force Five

Alliances are shifting and friendships are evolving on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Following a crazy season 12, it seems as though there may be a break in the friend group known as the Fox Force Five (FF5). The name is used to refer to the five besties associated with the show: Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp Said the Group Is no Longer Texting

While it’s unclear who is not talking to who or what may have caused a rift among the Fox Force Five, Mellencamp said that the women aren’t actually texting at the present time.

“We, as a group, are not texting right now, and that’s the first time that’s happened in a very long time,” Mellencamp said on the October 19, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

“Is it a break up of the Fox Force Five?” Mellencamp’s podcast co-star Tamra Judge asked.

“The foxes are not all texting in one group text, currently,” Mellencamp responded.

Fans have weighed in on how they feel about the FF5, and while some seem to think the alliance has fallen, others think the ladies will work it out.

“I don’t think it is. I think the FFF buried a body together. Puppygate keeps them together. The look of sheer terror on Kyle’s face when LVP’s name was mentioned. Dorit telling Kyle not to bring the topic of leaking up at the finale. They were all in on it,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the FF5.

“They fight all the time. I don’t think they are this impenetrable team that never goes against each other that people think they are. It just makes sense they have a stronger bond considering they are the longest-lasting cast members,” someone else added.

How Did the FF5 Originate?

The ladies formed the group after a trip to France in season 9.

“When the Malibu fires happened, Camille Grammer had to cancel, Denise Richards had to cancel, Lisa Vanderpump had stopped showing up, so it ended up that it was just Rinna, Dorit, Erika, Teddi, and myself in Provence, France, so we really formed a bond during that trip,” Richards explained in an interview with Access Hollywood.

However, Richards has expressed not being a fan of the name.

“Oh my god. I hate that name,” Richards said in August 2021 during the RHOBH After Show. “Lisa Rinna, like, put that on a photo once, and it kind of stuck. I don’t even know what it means. Someone told me that they think it’s from ‘Pulp Fiction’ or something,” she told her sister Kathy Hilton at the time.

The women have become very close over the years, even after Mellencamp was fired from the show. Aside from having a group text, the ladies always seem to have each other’s backs when there is drama. Of course, season 12 played out a bit differently with Rinna and Erika forming their own girl group and the other women sort of falling behind.

