Teddi Mellencamp Calls out Garcelle Beauvais in New Interview

In a new interview, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp called out Garcelle Beauvais for her shady response to Mellencamp’s exit from the show.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais was asked about how she felt about Mellencamp exiting the show. In response, Beauvais simply said, “Ok.” Now, Mellencamp is airing out how she really feels about Beauvais and her response to her exit.

“I didn’t even know [she did that],” Mellencamp told Us Weekly on October 14. “Well, I mean our thing at the reunion [could be why], I mean, here’s the thing: I like Garcelle. I think she’s funny and beautiful and smart. I made a good point at the reunion. So, she’s probably bitter about it. But other than that, I think she’s great, and I think she’s gonna have a lot of success on the show, and I’m excited to watch her.”

During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion, Mellencamp called out Beauvais for her comments about Lisa Rinna and her daughter’s eating disorder.

Mellencamp’s Father Is Sad She’s Exiting the Show

During her October 14 interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp also spoke about her father, singer John Mellencamp, and his reaction to her leaving the show. Mellencamp revealed to Us Weekly that her father seemed quite sad when she announced she was going to be exiting the show. “He’s, like, ‘Am I not going to be watching anymore?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, Dad. You’re going to have to make that decision yourself,’” Mellencamp told Us Weekly.

Mellencamp announced her exit from the show in a September 22 Instagram video. In the video, Mellencamp said, “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp Still Keeps in Touch With Some of Her Former Cast Mates

According to Bravo, on September 24, Mellencamp took to her Instagram stories to answer some of her follower’s questions about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her exit from the franchise. When one fan asked her who she still keeps in touch with, Mellencamp revealed that she still speaks to a majority of the women, even revealing some more information about Garcelle Beauvais.

“I talk to Erika [Girardi], [Lisa] Rinna, and Kyle [Richards] almost every day,” Mellencamp shared on her Instagram story, according to Bravo. “Dorit [Kemsley] was so incredible when it came to all the things that went down with my kids this year. Same with Sutton [Stracke]. Garcelle [Beauvais’] reached out.”

Mellencamp also shared how the other women reacted to her leaving the show. “Nobody really knows what to say. Of course it’s like, ‘I can’t believe this, I’m so sorry, this is so crazy this is happening.’ But also, I truly know in my heart that all of the real friendships will continue on show or no show.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Puts Ex-Husband on Blast