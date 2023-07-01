RHOBH Alum Says Heather Dubrow Is ‘So Condescending’ After Argument With Co-Star

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave criticized Heather Dubrow’s behavior toward her “Real Housewives of Orange County” castmate Taylor Armstrong in RHOC season 17, episode 4. While recording the June 29 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her guest host, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality, Cynthia Bailey, Arroyave mentioned an argument between Dubrow and Armstrong. During the RHOC episode, Armstrong took issue with the fact Dubrow did not seem interested in having a role in the upcoming movie “Masterpiece,” where the RHOBH alum played the character Shallon Craig. She shared she believed Dubrow was belittling the movie and acting condescending. When Armstrong brought up her feelings about the situation, the “Jenny” actress stated that she “didn’t think [she was] serious” as she was not contacted by the movie’s production team. Dubrow was also upset when she discovered the film’s producers wanted her to send a casting tape before she secured a role in the movie. She suggested she was confused why Armstrong’s “IMDb was good enough, but [hers] needs a casting tape.” She also called Armstrong “so incredibly rude” when Tamra Judge revealed the RHOBH alum said she was not impressed with Dubrow’s acting credits on her IMDb page.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave said that she does believe “Heather was being condescending” to Armstrong when she called the RHOBH alum “cute” when she gave her a script for the movie.

“I think she was like, truthfully, like ‘I’m better than this,’” said Arroyave.

Arroyave also stated that she believed that “both women had valid points” during their conversation. She clarified, however, she thinks that “even when Heather is right, she’s so condescending that it takes away from her being right.”

“I don’t know if that’s the way that she handles being insecure, like when I’m insecure, I just make fun of myself. Like, I’m like I’m going to double down on being self-deprecating and then that’s how we’re going to get through this, where I think Heather doubles down by, like, talking down to you and making sure that you know that you’re less than her,” said Arroyave.

Arroyave clarified that while she does not “love” the behavior, she stated that she thinks Dubrow “is more in the right here.”

“I do think Tamra and Taylor were obviously talking s***, so she has a reason to have her feelings hurt if she thinks that she’s at this level and they’re making fun of her on a national television show but then she’s so condescending, I’m like now you ruined it, I’m trying to have your back,” said Arroyave.

Taylor Armstrong Discussed Her Issues With Heather Dubrow in June 2023

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June 2023, alongside Judge, Armstrong discussed her issues with Dubrow. She stated that she “felt dismissed” by her RHOC co-star.

“I got my feelings hurt. I had known Heather prior, just socially, and always had a nice hi/bye kind of relationship with her. So, I was really surprised, of all the people that I thought it would have friction with, I never saw that coming. And it kind of comes out of nowhere,” said Armstrong.

During an appearance on the June 28 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Armstrong named Dubrow as “the least trustworthy” cast member on RHOC.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Experience Filming ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

Dubrow, who rejoined the RHOC cast for season 16 after a five-year absence, spoke about filming RHOC season 17 on a June 2023 episode of “New York Live.” She stated that she is unsure where she stands with her RHOC castmates after season 17 wrapped production.

“There’s so much to work at and to unpack that, yeah – man, I need a vacation, and I took one,” said Dubrow.