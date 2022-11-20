RHOBH Star Introduced Her Dad to His New Girlfriend

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum helped her famous dad find his latest girlfriend – and it’s not the first time.

Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of rock legend John Mellencamp. She is very close to her dad and talks about him often on her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast and in social media posts.

Teddi’s mom, Victoria Granucci, was married to John Mellencamp from 1981 to 1989, per Closer Weekly. The rocker has also been married to Priscilla Esterline and model Elaine Irwin and has five children from his marriages. Divorced since 2011, Mellencamp has had multiple girlfriends over the past 10 years, and he met his latest one through his daughter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teddi Mellencamp Introduced Her Dad to His Current Girlfriend

Teddi Mellencamp has been known to play matchmaker for her dad. The 41-year-old RHOBH alum introduced her famous father to his current flame, skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, according to Us Weekly.

Mellencamp, 71, has been dating Agosto “on and off” for a while after meeting her through his daughter, the outlet reported. The two have been steady since August 2022. “She is much younger, 27 years his junior,” the source noted.

In November 2022, Teddi shared an Instagram photo as she posed with her dad and Agosto at the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Mellencamp, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008, gave a speech to introduce his longtime attorney Allen Grubman in recognition of his long career in the music industry, according to Variety.

Mellencamp and Agosto were also recently spotted holding hands at the Jazz at Lincoln Center event in New York City, per Hollywood Life.

Teddi Mellencamp Has Helped Her Dad Find Love Before & Has Been Supportive of His Past Relationships

This is not the first time Teddi has played matchmaker for her dad. She previously set him up with celebrity skin guru Jamie Sherrill, Page Six reported in 2020. Sherrill is the owner of Beauty Park Medical Spa in Los Angeles. The couple split in early 2021.

Teddi also set her dad up with realtor Natasha Barrett. In 2021, a source told People that the two dated for a while. “He met her through his daughter Teddi Jo, who lives in LA. They’ve been seeing each other for a few months,” an insider said in June 2021.

Even when she wasn’t behind the matchmaking, Teddi has approved of her dad’s girlfriends. The “Pink Houses” singer has been in high-profile relationships with ‘80s supermodel Christie Brinkley and “Sleepless in Seattle” star Meg Ryan. He even got engaged to Ryan in 2018. When asked how she felt about her dad’s engagement, Teddi told TMZ she was happy to welcome the actress into the Mellencamp family.

“Of course I’m stoked, they’re the best!” Teddi said at the time.

Mellencamp and Ryan never tied the knot, and when they ultimately ended their long, on-and-off relationship for good, it was due to the thrice-divorced Mellencamp’s fears over another failed marriage.

“He didn’t want to get married again,” an insider told People at the time.

