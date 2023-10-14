Teddi Mellencamp Shares Details About Kyle Richards Tattooing Her Initial on Morgan Wade

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about the trailer for the show’s upcoming 13th season, which will premiere on October 28, on the October 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” Arroyave mentioned that the trailer featured Kyle Richards tattooing her first initial on her friend, country singer, Morgan Wade. As fans are aware, rumors have circulated that Wade and the “Halloween” actress are romantically involved following the news that she has separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Both Wade and Richards have denied the claims.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave, who has remained close friends with Richards, stated that she had insider information about Wade’s tattoo. She said that she had a conversation with Richards on the day Wade got her initial tattooed. According to the former Bravo star, Wade and Richards told her that they thought the tattoo “was so funny.”

“The reason they put a ‘K’ is – the reason Kyle put a ‘K’ was then she could add anything else to it. They thought it would be a funny joke. ‘Hahaha.’ But then, of course, it now has metamorphosed into so much more,” said the mother of four.

Arroyave also referenced that Wade has numerous tattoos. The former RHOBH star stated that she did not believe Wade “seems super picky about the tattoos she’s putting on her body.”

“If a letter ‘K’ was tattooed onto my body, it might be more of a red flag than somebody that probably has, I don’t know, over 100 tattoos,” said Arroyave.

Kyle Richards Stated That She & Teddi Mellencamp Also Have Matching Tattoos

Following the announcement that Umansky and Richards were separating in early July 2023, the “Halloween Ends” star and Arroyave were approached by paparazzi while in a car. According to Page Six, Richards asserted that her relationship with Wade is merely platonic.

“We are very good friends,” stated the mother of four.

She confirmed that she and the “Falling In Love With Me” singer do “have matching tattoos.” The RHOBH star noted, however, that she and Arroyave “also have matching tattoos.”

“[Wade’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with,” said Richards.

Mauricio Umansky Commented on Rumors About His Wife & Morgan Wade

Umansky addressed rumors that his wife is romantically involved with Wade during an October 2023 interview with TMZ. He stated that Richards and Wade simply have a strong friendship.

“They are not in a relationship,” asserted the “Buying Beverly Hills” star.

Umansky also stated that he hoped he and Richards would be able to fix their relationship.

“We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce. And we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally,” said the Agency CEO.

While speaking to Extra TV in October 2023, Umansky shared similar comments regarding his marriage.

“We are separated, we are not throwing in the towel,” said the 53-year-old.

The father of four also shared that he had not “watched the [RHOBH season 13] trailer” because he “knew that it was going to be high drama [and] very intense.”

“I knew they were using my relationship with Kyle as you know, part of like the big trailer. The big thing, etc., etc.,” said the “Dancing With The Stars” contestant.

He clarified that he would eventually watch the trailer.