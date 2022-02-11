Teddi Mellencamp Opens up About ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: ‘Unbelievably Hard’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her time on this season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

During a February 10 episode of the People Every Day podcast, Mellencamp admitted that her time on the reality show “was unbelievably hard” because she was away for her family for 18 days during the whole process. Because of the rules of “Big Brother,” she was also unable to communicate with them.

“Anytime somebody wanted to talk about the kids, I could only talk about them a little amount because I didn’t wanna start crying and take myself to really going there because you don’t get any communication [with the outside world],” Mellencamp explained during the episode.

Mellencamp appeared as a competitor on season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother,” but was the first to get evicted from the house on February 4. As of February 11, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey is still competing in the house.

Mellencamp Posted an Emotional Video Reuniting With Her Kids After She Was Evicted

Even though Mellencamp was the first to be evicted from the house on this season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” there was one silver lining for her: she was able to reunite with her children sooner rather than later. On February 5, Mellencamp posted an emotional video to Instagram that showed her reuniting with her youngest daughter, Dove, who is almost 2 years old.

“That’s just my baby Dovey,” Mellencamp wrote in the caption. “Thanks to everyone who watched me play the game of Celebrity Big Brother. Being voted out for being considered a threat isn’t so bad. I can say this for sure, I am so appreciative to be home and will never take for granted how incredible my life is. I missed my family and friends more than I ever could have imagined.”

Mellencamp Revealed That She Gained 10 Pounds During Filming for the Reality Show

In another Instagram picture that was posted to Mellencamp’s page after her eviction, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted that she had gained 10 pounds while in the house. In the post, Mellencamp showed a photo of herself wearing a bikini after being in the Big Brother house. During her time on “The Real Housewives,” Mellencamp had opened up to viewers about her lifelong struggle with her weight.

“Today I stepped on the scale for first time since going away since going away 20 days ago,” Mellencamp wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Not as punishment but to see where I am after nonstop candy and cakes in @bigbrothercbs I gained 10lbs while there. It’s not about number on the scale but how I feel when I am eating clean and taking care of my body and mind-my anxiety decreases. Today I am posting to hold myself accountable to making my overall health a priority again. Even those of us who are ‘fitness influencers’ go through different stages in our journeys.”

Mellencamp was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 8-10.

