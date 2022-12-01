Former RHOBH Star Says She Has ‘New Appreciation’ for Vicki Gunvalson

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp has a newfound appreciation for Vicki Gunvalson.

During a Nov. 27 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Mellencamp gave an update on her relationship with Gunvalson after a fan asked her about the OG “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

“Teddi, where do you stand with Vicki Gunvalson, especially since she made it very clear this year that she very much doesn’t like you?” the fan asked during the broadcast. “And did you interact with her at BravoCon at all?”

“I did, and I have a new appreciation for her because I felt her vulnerability and almost insecurity at certain things at BravoCon,” Mellencamp replied. “There was a moment. I mean, even though she’ll publicly talk poorly about me, I’m okay enough, because there was a moment where she looked at me and she was like, ‘I feel alone right here,’ and I was like, ‘I got you.'”

Mellencamp continued, “Like, I’m fine. You know what, do what you gotta do, but I get where she’s feeling. If she feels a little insecure about the Tamra relationship, it is what it is.”

#RHOBH alum @TeddiMellencamp says she has a new appreciation for the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/m8HuxSOQV2 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 28, 2022

Earlier this year, Mellencamp and Gunvalson got into a bit of a public spat after Gunvalson claimed during a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t like Mellencamp. (Mellencamp currently hosts a podcast with one of Gunvalson’s best friends and former RHOC costars, Tamra Judge.) Gunvalson also spoke poorly about Mellencamp on a July 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” Mellencamp then hit back at the star via Twitter.

Mellencamp was a cast member of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ” during seasons 8 through 10.

Vicki Gunvalson Said That Something About Mellencamp ‘Bugs Her’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in June 2022, Gunvalson said that there’s just something about Mellencamp that “bugs her.”

“I don’t know Teddi Mellencamp, but I don’t like Teddi Mellencamp,” Gunvalson told the outlet at the time. “I don’t know something about her bugs me.”

During the interview, Gunvalson also claimed that the two women used her since she was one of their first guests on the podcast. “They used me for better ratings,” Gunvalson claimed.

Vicki Gunvalson Doesn’t ‘Care’ to Know Mellencamp

Even though Mellencamp said she found a new appreciation for Gunvalson at BravoCon, Gunvalson definitely did not share the same sentiment while being interviewed by Us Weekly during the three-day-long Oct. 2022 event.

“Teddi said some things that weren’t true and I just clarified it with her,” Gunvalson explained to the outlet. “I mean, I never called her out.”

Gunvalson added about Mellencamp, “She’s doing her thing and I don’t know her. I don’t care to know her right now.”

During an August 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp revealed that she believes Gunvalson is jealous of her relationship with Tamra Judge.

“[It’s] not jealousy of who I am, but jealousy of the closeness that Tamra and I were effortlessly able to get,” Mellencamp said.

The former RHOBH star continued, “[Tamra] and I met a couple of times before the podcast, but [as] soon as we joined forces, we had so much fun, and it was just an effortless friendship … and I think [Vicki] could probably feel that. And I think there was a part of her that was annoyed.”

