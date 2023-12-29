Teddi Mellencamp Says She & Tamra Judge Almost Did a Competition Show Together

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp took time to answer fan questions in her December 28 Instagram story while recovering from her biggest melanoma surgery to date. During the Q & A, Mellencamp revealed plans that had to be set aside for her and her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast co-host and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

After one user asked if Mellencamp would ever appear on a celebrity edition of the reality competition series “Survivor”, the reality star answered, “Hell yeah I would. Me and Tam were supposed to be doing ‘The Amazing Race’ as a team, but then things got all jacked up and it didn’t happen. But I would be totally open to doing any show like that. I love that competitive aspect, and pushing yourself to the limits. And I love ‘Special Forces’ I’m like hooked on that show.”

It is unclear if Mellencamp’s health is what sidelined her and Judge from competing on “The Amazing Race”, however Mellencamp’s first melanoma diagnosis came in October 2022, right around the same time “Amazing Race” began filming their upcoming 36th season.

Teddi Mellencamp & Tamra Judge Have Competition Experience

Competing on “The Amazing Race” wouldn’t have been the first time either Mellencamp or Judge have appeared on a reality competition show since joining the “Housewives”.

Mellencamp appeared on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in February 2022. After losing the first week’s Head of Household competition to UFC mixed martial artist Miesha Tate, Mellencamp found herself on the nomination block against “Diff’rent Strokes” actor Todd Bridges by the end of the week. Mellencamp was the first houseguest evicted from the house by a vote of five to three. Mellencamp returned at the end of the season to vote for a winner, casting her vote for Tate, who went on to win the season.

While it hasn’t aired yet, Judge was included in the cast of “The Traitors” season two, which filmed in late September 2023. “The Traitors” season two is set to pit 22 reality stars and notable names against one another. While most of the contestants will be “Faithful,” a select few will be chosen as “Traitors.” The Traitors will have to work together to conceal their identities and eliminate their fellow contestants. If the surviving Faithful can vote out the Traitors by the end of the competition, they will split any prize money earned, but if any Traitors survive, they take all the money for themselves.

Alongside Judge, other “Housewives” set to appear in season two include Larsa Pippen (and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan), Phaedra Parks, and Shereé Whitfield. Season two of “The Traitors” premieres on Peacock on January 12, 2024, with the first three episodes.

Tamra Judge Sends Well-Wishes to Teddi Mellencamp Ahead of Her Surgery

Mellencamp confirmed in her Instagram story Q & A that her melanoma surgery, though big, was a success. Judge took to Instagram on December 26 to share well wishes with her “Two Ts” co-host as she went into the surgery and recovery process.

“Sending so much love to my partner-in-crime, sidekick and the little sister I never had. Love you so much @teddimellencamp! ♥️ 👯‍♀️,” Judge captioned her post. Some of Mellencamp and Judge’s fellow “Housewives” stars took to her comment section to send Mellencamp their best as well.

“My two favorite Ts 😘👯‍♀️ Sending @teddimellencamp love and positive energy 💋🙏🏼,” Taylor Armstrong wrote.

“Sending love and prayers ♥️ ♥️ ♥️,” Angie Katsanevas added.

“❤️ ❤️ 🙌,” Alexis Bellino commented.

