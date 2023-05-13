RHOBH Alum Shades Teresa Giudice’s Podcast

The podcast war is continuing between Teresa Giudice and Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp as Mellencamp shaded Giudice’s ratings for her show “Namaste B$tches.”

Mellencamp, who hosts “Two Ts in a Pod” with Judge, was asked about the podcast feud between Giudice and Judge as both women traded shots at the other on their respective podcasts in the last month and she said Giudice was “poking that bear.”

“Tamra took a lot of jabs from Teresa before she went back,” Mellencamp shared on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “On the pod, it takes a lot to get an activated Tam. I’m more of the loose canon on the pod … She’s so good at it, she’s so natural and fun and easygoing, so to get her to that point, you really have to push her and I think she just was like, ‘enough is enough.'”

Teddi Mellencamp Said Teresa Giudice Should Have Better Ratings Before Calling Out Their Podcast

Mellencamp shaded the ratings for Giudice’s “Namaste B$tches,” which the RHONJ star co-hosts with Melissa Pfeister. “There’s room for all of us but if you’re gonna kind of call us out and act like we’re using you to get one up when clearly like, if you’re gonna say that, just beat us once,” Mellencamp challenged. “Just get more downloads than us once and then start throwing that kind of shade. Just one time. I’ll be waiting.”

Mellencamp gave the example of both the podcasts’ interviews with RHONY alum Ramona Singer. Singer was a guest on Giudice’s podcast on April 26 and then was on the April 28 episode of “Two Ts in a Pod.” Mellencamp shared, “They interviewed Ramona [Singer] right before us… still didn’t get to our numbers.” Mellencamp said they “still went number one” despite interviewing Singer after Giudice.

The RHOBH alum then shared that she wasn’t interested in “walking on eggshells” while recapping Housewives shows since it was their job to do so. Mellencamp then put Guidice’s husband Luis Ruelas on blast and pointed out that he “openly admitted that he didn’t invite Joe and Melissa when he’s been the one pretending he wants the family together.”

Mellencamp was referencing an episode of RHONJ that saw Giudice warning Ruelas that he was on camera in response to him telling her in a phone call that he wasn’t going to invite the Gorgas to a pre-wedding dinner.

Teresa Giudice Accused Tamra Judge of Being a Bad Friend & Judge Clapped Back

The relationship between Giudice and Judge began to deteriorate after Giudice accused Judge of being a bad friend in one episode of her podcast. The RHONJ OG had Judge’s friend Brandi Glanville on “Namaste B$tches” for the April 19 episode and she told Glanville that Judge shouldn’t have had Carolina Manzo on “Two Ts.”

Glanville and Manzo were both reportedly involved in an incident filming RHUGT season 4 that led to Glanville getting removed from the show while Manzo left early of her own accord. “If Tamra’s your friend, why would she have [Manzo] on there?” Giudice asked Glanville. “For money, right? For ratings?” Giudice continued. “Nice friend. Nice f****** friend.”

Judge lashed out at Giudice in the next episode of “Two Ts,” telling listeners that “the b**** is back.” She said, “Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird – I’m not having it!” Judge explained that their guests were picked by iHeart, not the hosts, but said she’d still checked with Glanville to make sure she was fine with it, which she had been. “Just sit the f*** down, this is me telling you shut the f*** up. I’m sick of it,” Judge added.

