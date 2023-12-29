Teddi Mellencamp Gives Update Following Melanoma Surgery

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp shared how she is doing following her December 26 melanoma surgery.

In a December 27 Instagram post, Mellencamp uploaded a brief video where she discussed her most recent surgery after her 2022 skin cancer diagnosis. She stated that while she was in pain, the procedure “went well.”

“I’m so grateful that they did such a great job,” shared Mellencamp.

The RHOBH alum provided more details about the procedure in the post’s caption.

“I specifically went through a ‘wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement.’ Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back (swipe to see the area before surgery). But the pain and discomfort are all worth it,” revealed Mellencamp.

Mellencamp also shared she appreciated those who have shared their support on social media.

“The outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs has left me speechless (which is tough). I wish I could respond to everyone but please know I am forever grateful,” stated the former Bravo star.

In addition, the 42-year-old encouraged her social media followers to “get [their] skin checked.”

“I promise you do not want to go through this,” continued the mother of three.

In a December 29 Instagram Story, Mellencamp shared how she has been managing her post-surgery pain. She stated that she “feel[s] pretty good” after taking her prescribed pain medication.

“Essentially after I get the medication, I feel pretty good for an amount of time. And then it starts to wear off. And then I feel crummy. But everyday, I can tell that I’m getting stronger and better,” said the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast host.

Teddi Mellencamp Spoke About Having Skin Cancer on ‘Good Morning America’

Mellencamp shared information about having melanoma in a December 2023 interview on “Good Morning America.” She stated that her close friend and former RHOBH castmate, Kyle Richards made her see a medical professional to look at an alarming spot in early 2022.

“She said ‘Teddi the spot on your back, one spot looks so different, I’m not allowing you to not go to the doctor right now and get it checked.’ And like, honest, we were on a run, and we went to the dermatologist. Straight from there,” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp also shared that she was prescribed immunity therapy cream, which was not effective, before her latest surgery.

“It was still at a stage where it was okay we could experiment but nothing was happening on my skin,” said the former RHOBH star.

In addition, the 42-year-old repeatedly has had tissue cut from her back, which she has found frustrating.

“There was like that initial heartbreak because you’re like, ‘But I went through so much. Like that should have worked.’ In my mind, I had already decided it was working,” said Mellencamp.

The RHOBH alum also shared why she has been vocal about skin cancer.

“I overlooked it so much, I didn’t even think skin cancer was a big deal, I didn’t even think sun protection was a big deal. I want people to realize the magnitude of it,” said Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp Stated That She Initially Hid Her Emotions About Her Cancer Diagnosis From Her Family

During a November 2022 appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Mellencamp discussed her Stage II melanoma diagnosis. She stated that she initially wanted to hide how she felt about the situation because she did not want to alarm her children.

“At first I felt really strong and I felt like I had to put on a good show for my family. But then I realized I was tense and I wasn’t who am I naturally to them. And being authentic and being vulnerable to them is what they needed,” said Mellencamp.

She also shared that she is now more vigilant about taking her children to the doctor.