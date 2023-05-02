Former RHONJ Star Says Teresa Giudice Dropped a ‘Bomb’ at the Reunion

Did Teresa Giudice come for Joe Gorga at the season 13 reunion?

On the April 29, 2023, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim DePaola revealed that Giudice dropped a major “bomb” about her brother at the reunion, which was filmed on April 20, 2023.

While the cast will need remain tight-lipped about the things that were discussed due to their contractual obligations, DePaola shared something that fans may find interesting: Giudice revealed that Gorga helped the feds nab Joe Giudice for fraud.

DePaola, who appeared on several seasons of RHONJ as either a guest or a “friend of,” and Teresa Giudice were once good friends. Over the years since her RHONJ departure, DePaola is known to give interviews and share gossip about the Giudices and the Gorgas.

Kim DePaola Says That Jacqueline Laurita Told Teresa Giudice That Joe Gorga Was 1 of the People Who Helped Get Joe Giudice in Trouble With the Law

During her interview with David Yontef, DePaola shared some insider “scoop” on something big that she claims came out during the reunion.

“Your big scoop is, when Teresa dropped the bomb about Jacqueline telling her, ‘yes, it’s true’ that Gorga worked with Joe Giudice’s partner and helped with the turning in to the feds, to the taxes, which I’ve been saying all along,” DePaola said.

“Teresa looked at Dolores, now this didn’t come from Dolores,” DePaola clarified before saying that Giudice told Dolores Catania to tell Caroline Manzo that she is “sorry.”

Previously, Giudice suggested Manzo may have been “a rat.”

“How could she predict that?” Giudice asked during an interview with Andy Cohen in 2019, according to People magazine. “Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my life, regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds]! Those words would never come out of my mouth,” Teresa Giudice continued.

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice both served time in prison after being convicted of fraud.

Despite what supposedly came out at the reunion — which DePaola says Teresa Giudice firmly believes — Teresa Giudice’s husband, Louie Ruelas, still shook Joe Gorga’s hand as filming wrapped, according to DePaola.

Fans Reacted to Kim DePaola’s RHONJ Reunion Tea on Reddit

Shortly after the episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope” went live, many fans took to a Reddit thread to react to what DePaola shared. Overall, the reactions were very mixed with some people thinking that the Gorgas could have done this and others suggesting that Laurita is lying.

“It was Caroline’s fault, it was Jacqueline’s fault, it was Joe Guidices fault, now Melissa and Joe’s fault. Maybe it’s because you and your husband were dirty felons. Take ownership,” one Redditor commented.

“Listen, I would never want to defend the Gorgas. But Jacqueline is sneaky and vindictive. I don’t put it past her to lie or completely twist the truth,” someone else said.

“Honestly I would not put past Melissa and Joe ! They are honestly capable of anything for fame and money ! We all know Joe had a bone to pick with Guidice to start with so it doesn’t seem far fetched to me ! In the back of my mind I always though what if it was them especially when they had the lawyer over there [sic] house for the Christmas party , too much of a coincidence! Teresa just needs to cut them off ,” a third comment read.

“My mouth just dropped too. Oh hell no. I already can’t stand the Gorgas but if this true BYE,” a fourth added.

