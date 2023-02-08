‘Real Housewives of New Jersey Star’ Robbed at Home Hours Before Season 13 Premiere

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice was robbed at her home hours before the season 13 premiere of her Bravo reality show.

The veteran Real Housewives star’s Mercedes-Benz was stolen sometime overnight on February 7, 2023, when it was parked outside of her mansion in Montville, NJ, TMZ reported on February 8, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Investigation is Underway to Find Teresa Giudice’s Luxury Car

Police chief Andrew Caggiano told NJ Advance Media that only the car was stolen from the driveway of Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas’ home and that the house itself was not burglarized. He also noted that the couple’s security system videos were reviewed and that “any and all leads” will be investigated.

Caggiano did not specify the Mercedes-Benz model that was stolen, but the 50-year-old RHONJ star is the owner of two Mercedes vehicles. In addition to a G-series wagon, Giudice owns a 2022 S-Class sedan that was gifted to her by her husband a little more than a year ago, according to The Daily Mail.

In December 2021, Giudice shared an Instagram photo of the white luxury sedan wrapped in a huge red bow. “Thank you my love,” she wrote to Ruelas of the lavish Christmas gift. In 2022, the price for a new S Class sedan started at $110,000, per Kelly Blue Book.

This is the Third RHONJ Star to Have a Car Stolen in Less Than a Year

The cast members of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” have experienced bad luck when it comes to cars. The theft at Giudice’s house marks the third cast member from the Jersey-based Bravo franchise to have a car stolen in less than a year.

In April 2022, Jennifer Aydin’s husband’s $200,000 red Ferrari convertible was stolen from the couple’s garage while they were out of town—but while their kids were at home with her parents. At the time, Aydin posted a series of security videos to her Instagram page that showed the thieves entering the garage and quickly driving off with the expensive red sports car. Aydin later updated fans to reveal that the stolen car was found damaged and “abandoned in a hotel parking lot” in Irvington, New Jersey.

In addition, in October 2022, Page Six reported that cast member Dolores Catania’s red Porsche was stolen from the driveway of her boyfriend, Paul Connell’s, home in Edgewater, New Jersey. At the time, Catania was reported to be “shaken up” by the bold theft of the car right from the driveway.

Connell later told the outlet that the car was ultimately totaled in a high-speed chase and that he believed “arrests were made.” Connell added that every item that had been inside the car had been stolen.

There has been speculation that Real Housewives stars are targets for robberies due to their fame and the fact that the outsides and locations of their homes are shown on TV. But in an interview with radio station 1010 WINS, Aydin said she does not think the intruders that entered her home knew who she was.

“I think they just saw a big mansion really, and they thought where there’s a nice house there must be nice cars,” she said. “I’ve spoken to the authorities, they also believe that these kids did not know who I was. I don’t think they knew that they were going to get a Ferrari, which is why I feel they abandoned the car in Irvington.”

