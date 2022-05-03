Teresa Giudice Reveals if She’d Support Gia Having a Larger ‘Housewives’ Role

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice has appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since the show’s first season, which aired in 2009. The 21-year-old had a more significant role in “RHONJ” season 12. For instance, in season 12, episode 2, she got upset at her uncle, Joe Gorga, for speaking negatively about her father, Joe Giudice. She also spoke sternly towards Margaret Josephs after she refused to wear leggings from Teresa’s collaboration with Electric Yoga during season 12, episode 9. The college student privately told her mother that Josephs “was just such a b****.”

In a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Teresa shared her thoughts about her eldest daughter being on “RHONJ.” While speaking to the publication, the 49-year-old revealed that she “love[s] how [Gia] handles herself” in season 12. The mother of four also noted that Gia is studying criminal justice at Rutgers University.

“[S]he’s going to school to become a lawyer. I really want her to focus on becoming a lawyer. That’s what she’s going to school for and I really — education to me, is really important, so that comes first. And so I can’t wait for her — see how she is so amazing — to be doing that in a courtroom. I think she’ll be so powerful,” said Teresa.

The Bravo personality clarified that she would not be opposed to her daughter taking on an even larger role on the “Housewives” franchise when she is older.

“Listen, whatever she wants to do —of course, I’m her mom, I’ll be her biggest cheerleader — but like I said, I want her to focus on school first. And she needs to be married to be a Housewife. She’s not married yet. She’s got to slow it down. She’s only 21. She’s got a long time for that,” stated the 49-year-old.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Joe Gorga’s Argument With His Niece

During an April 2022 episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display,” the “RHONJ” star spoke about her husband’s argument with Gia in season 12, episode 2. She told her guest comedian Michael Rapaport that Joe had a difficult time watching the episode.

“For him watching that – he loves her from when she was a little girl, he truly takes a hit on his insides,” stated Melissa.

She then noted that her husband “just gets so upset” by “the way [his niece’s] speak.”

“It throws him for a loop, he’s like ‘what?’ He feels like he’s always been there, he’s always, you know, so that’s always a touchy subject – tough,” said the mother of three.

Gia Giudice Discussed Her Conversation With Her Uncle on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’

During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside her mother, Gia discussed arguing with her uncle while filming “RHONJ” season 12, episode 2. She asserted that she “kind of just stayed calm” during the conversation.

“If I reacted it wouldn’t have done much, so I mean, I was a little surprised by the way he reacted towards me and how defensive he was because bottom of the line, it is my father, have a little respect, just a little,” stated the 21-year-old.

