Teresa Giudice Hits Back at Caroline Manzo Claims

The whole show is about her!

During a recent interview with TMZ, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice hit back at the claims that Caroline Manzo made during a May 18 episode of her son’s podcast, Dear Albie. On the podcast, Manzo said that she would take “great pleasure” in “knocking the s***” out of Giudice “verbally.” Now, Giudice is coming back with a response.

“She didn’t knock the s*** out of me the entire time she was on the show, that’s why I’m still there and she’s not,” Giudice told TMZ on May 26. “She’s promoting her son’s podcast so she talks about me because otherwise, no one is paying attention.”

Giudice also added that while the two filmed a 2020 Superbowl commercial together, her former costar was friendly to her, but had a different narrative on the podcast. “In person, she was hugging me,” Giudice explained. “On her son’s podcast, she wants to fight me.”

Although Manzo and Giudice used to be close, their friendship started unraveling after season 2, when Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa and brother Joe Gorga joined the show, along with cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri. Now, years later, their feud is still ongoing.

One ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Wants to See Manzo Back on the Show

Even though Giudice isn’t interested in having Manzo return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” anytime soon, one of her costars is. During a December 2020 appearance on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Margaret Josephs revealed that she would be open to welcoming Manzo back to the franchise.

“I’d get a big kick out of [Manzo returning]. I think it’d be great,” Josephs revealed while on the podcast. “Personally, I think after COVID-19, I don’t know if her and Teresa [Giudice] could ever heal — that would be amazing. And then I wouldn’t be the oldest on the show!”

Josephs also explained that she thinks Manzo is “very smart.”

“I’ve never met Caroline Manzo,” Josephs said. “I always loved her character. I think she’s very smart. I think she’s strong. I think she’s, you know, would have been great to work with and be friends with, but it just never happened.”

Manzo Opened up About What Being on RHONJ Was Really Like

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2021, Manzo revealed more about what it was really like to be a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“It’s never scripted, but they try to push you,” Manzo told the outlet about producers. “‘Hey, by the way, did you hear this?’ and if you’re dumb enough to believe it, you’re going to give them what they want. It’s like playing in the schoolyard and you see the bully grabbing the quarter out of the kid’s pocket. It’s [up to] you to decide whether or not you’re going to help the bully or the kid.”

Manzo also added at the time, “What comes out of our mouths, comes out of mouths. We’re adults, nobody makes you say anything. We have minds of our own. Never blame producers for anything.”

