Teresa Giudice ‘Changed Completely’ on Season 13

Fans will be getting to see a different side of Teresa Giudice on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” according to her oldest daughter, Gia Giudice.

Gia, who has taken on a bigger role on the show as she has gotten older, talked about the new season during an interview with Brooks Marks on “In the Know.”

The RHONJ stars have wrapped season 13, but the new season isn’t expected to premiere until sometime in early 2023. However, Gia gave fans a bit of an inside look on what they can expect from her mom, who is the only OG left on the franchise.

Gia Said Her Mom Stood Up for Herself & Was a ‘Boss’ in Season 13

Season 12 of RHONJ ended with a fairly explosive reunion that even had Andy Cohen frustrated. And while things seemed to be falling into place for Teresa, who was in a new relationship and getting along with her brother and her sister-in-law. However, fans are well aware that things took a turn for Teresa and her family during season 13 — specifically during the show’s finale.

Days after the finale filmed, Teresa married her beau Louie Ruelas. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, didn’t attend the wedding.

While fans will have to wait to see how things play out on the show, Gia revealed that her mom was different in season 13.

“My mom, like from all her experience, like, this season, like, she changed completely,” Gia told Brooks. “Like, completely boss bad ass, like, she just also isn’t letting a lot of things affect her anymore. Which I think is the biggest thing you need to do on this show,” she continued.

“You just need to show people that, ‘you’re not affecting me.’ And that drives people more crazy — by you showing them, like ‘okay continue because you look really stupid right now,'” she added.

Gia Has Learned a lot About How Things Work From Having 13 Years of Experience on the Show

Gia also spoke to Marks about how she sees things go season over season and she seems to have sensed a pattern when it comes to producing the show.

“Every season has its villain, and every season has the person they’re attacking or targeting. And every season they also have their favorite, so it’s the villain, the person they’re attacking and the person that looks the best on the show,” she said during the interview.

“I’ve seen that formation, where it’s been my mom, the one who everyone is against, or the next season she is the one who looks great. That was the hardest thing to struggle with, because it’s like, ‘Well, that’s not how it went down,’ or ‘That’s not how that actually happened.’ But I’ve learned to embrace it and to say exactly what I want to say when I’m being filmed. Otherwise, you’re not going to get your point across and the viewers are going to have a different perception on you,” she added.

