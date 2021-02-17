Teresa Giudice Is Still Grieving After Her Dad’s Death

During the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans will be missing a familiar face, and that is Teresa Giudice’s late father, Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga. Gorga sadly passed away in April 2020, after battling with various health problems.

Giudice shared the news on her Instagram page at the time, writing an emotional tribute. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” Giudice wrote, as noted by People. “I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life.”

Giudice continued, “You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband… Love you Papa Rest In Peace.”

Gorga’s tragic passing came nearly three years after the death of his wife and Giudice’s mother, Antonia Gorga.

Teresa Giudice and Her Family Had a Touching Way of Saying Goodbye

After her father’s passing, Giudice and her family held a dove release ceremony in his honor. Giudice posted the video on Instagram, as they set the birds into the air. “Today we set you free,” Giudice wrote in the caption. “Fly high to Mommy.”

Since her father passed away, Giudice has kept his memory alive on her Instagram page. Giudice posts many photos and sweet captions of her late father, her most recent one being on January 6. Giudice posted an older photo alongside both her mom and dad, writing in the caption, “Miss you both so much ❤️🙏❤️🙏”

Teresa Giudice Leaned on Her Ex-Husband for Support

In April 2020, a source told HollywoodLife that Giudice was “devastated” by her father’s passing, and that she was leaning on her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, for support during the difficult time.

“She’s been talking to Joe Giudice daily as it is, but even more so now and is leaning on him and many others for support,” the source told HollywoodLife at the time. “They’ve both cried a lot together. Joe also has taken it very hard and hates that he can’t be there for his girls and an eventual funeral. She is at peace with the fact that her father can now be with her mother. She’s very spiritual like that. He had been sick for a really, really long time and she was a full-time caretaker so of course it was challenging for her. She’s just happy he’s not suffering anymore. He’s been very sick for years but always overcame it.”

Viewers can catch the Season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on February 16 at 9/8c.

