Former RHONJ Star Blasts The Gorga Family

Even though we haven’t seen the Wakile family on the Real Housewives of New Jersey in a while, it doesn’t mean that they can’t stir the pot from behind-the-scenes.

In the comments of a recent Instagram post on Page Six’s official account, Kathy Wakile’s son, Joseph, went off on the Gorga family. Page Six posted a photo linking to an article about the Wakile’s daughter, Victoria, getting married this past weekend. In the caption, the publication noted that the Gorga’s were not in attendance. However, it doesn’t look like the Wakile’s were too disappointed by their absence!

“Lmao we cut those farm animals out of our life years ago that’s why they weren’t in attendance,” Joseph Wakile wrote about Joe and Melissa Gorga in the comment section of the post.

The Wakile Family, who are cousins with Teresa Giudice, appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as main castmembers during Seasons 3-5.

Kathy Wakile Said That The Gorga’s Life Revolved Around ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

During an August 2019 interview with HollywoodLife, Kathy Wakile explained some of the reasons that her family is at odds with the Gorga’s–and much of it has to do with the show. “Well, to be quite honest, my life revolved a lot more and not only about the show, and theirs is about the show,” Wakile said to HollywoodLife. “When I say show, I don’t mean just show, TV show. Now, you know, people’s true colors come out.”

Wakile also set the record straight on some previous claims that Melissa Gorga had made about the star while on Watch What Happens Live. Gorga alleged that the Wakile’s wanted to stay on the show, and expected the cast to help them. However, Wakile maintained that what Gorga said was not true.

“No, that’s ridiculous. She’s not in charge of the show,” Wakile said to HollywoodLife about Gorga’s claims. “Then, for her to think that people would actually believe something like that, that’s ridiculous. She didn’t have that much power. In her head, she has that much power, but in real life, no, not so much.”

Kathy Wakile Does Keep in Touch With Some ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Stars

Even though the Wakile’s don’t speak with the Gorga’s or the Giudice’s, she does keep in touch with some of her former friends from the show. During an Instagram Live in December 2020, former star Jacqueline Laurita revealed that she does keep in touch with the Wakile’s. Laurita commented on a recent Instagram post of Wakile’s, writing about her daughter’s wedding, “These are absolutely beautiful! 😍 WOW! I am so disappointed we couldn’t make it! Damn this house of Covid! I’m so happy for all of you!”

And, it seems like the Wakile’s are doing just fine. During a November 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Wakile promised that there is life after The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I’m going on with my life,” Wakile said at the time. “Happy to be busy with my family and I’m all about keeping it light and happy and I don’t really think about it that much anymore…Listen, the viewers are very, very smart. They saw me on TV, they saw what my family was about. If they still follow me on social media, they see what that’s about. I keep it real on my podcast. I keep being authentic to who I am. And so, that’s pretty much my takeaway.”

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Is Back In a Relationship