Teresa Giudice Comments on Whether She Would Like Danielle Staub to Return to RHONJ

Since “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premiered in 2009, Teresa Giudice has had her fair share of conflicts with her castmates. For instance, the television personality was at odds with her former co-star, Danielle Staub, who appeared in RHONJ seasons 1, 2, 4, and 6.

During a November 2022 episode of the “Reality with The King” podcast, hosted by former RHONJ producer Carlos King, Giudice commented on whether she believed Staub should rejoin the RHONJ cast.

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Her Former Co-Star

While recording the “Reality with The King” podcast, King asked Giudice if she “would like Danielle back on the show.” The RHONJ star shared she believed Staub excelled at being a reality television personality.

“She made great TV, she’s great TV,” said the mother of four.

The 50-year-old then referenced a moment during the season 2 reunion special, where Staub suggested that Giudice had not visited her brother, Joe Gorga’s son, Joey Gorga, in the hospital following his birth. The “Namaste B$tches” podcast host responded to the comment by lunging at Staub and commanding her to not “bring up [her] family.” While recording the podcast episode, Giudice claimed Staub told her the information she shared at the reunion came from Joey’s mother, Melissa Gorga.

“I didn’t know that she got that from my sister-in-law, when Danielle said ‘you didn’t go see your nephew in the hospital.’ Like I didn’t put two and two together until like I swear, recently,” said Giudice. “And it’s because – I swear to God, you don’t understand, it’s been like because – you know what, I didn’t want to think that my family did that. I didn’t want to believe it. And now the truth is coming out.”

Teresa Giudice Wrote About Danielle Staub’s RHONJ Season 2 Reunion Comment in August 2010

In an August 2010 post on BravoTV.com, Giudice made clarifying comments about her behavior at the season 2 reunion. She asserted that she had not paid her nephew a visit after he was born.

“He’s perfect and beautiful and we’re blessed to have him in our lives. If you all remember, I was scheduled to do the live Bravo Chat Bubble for a ‘Real Housewives of New York’ episode the night he was born, and I was at the hospital so long, I was late logging in. So, yes, of course I was at the hospital when he was born!” wrote Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About the Gorgas in October 2022

Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, wed on August 6, 2022. Melissa and Joe did not attend the ceremony for undisclosed reasons. During an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Giudice shared she does not intend to try to mend her relationship with the Gorgas. She clarified that she “wish[es] them well” and Joe “will always be [her] brother.”

“I wish they would wish me well and leave it at that,” said the reality television personality.

Giudice also briefly spoke about the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ. She teased that fans will have a better understanding of her feud with the Gorgas.

“The way that everything unfolded just opened my eyes and you know, [Ruelas] was just there to support me. But it really opened my eyes and when you see it unfold, you’ll realize, yeah I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time,” said the Bravo star.

