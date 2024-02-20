RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Addresses Divorce Rumors

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is addressing rumors about her marriage to her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

On the February 14 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice stated that rumors have circulated that she and Ruelas are divorcing after she traveled without him for an event in Miami.

“I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ … I know that we are attached at the hip,” said Giudice.

The mother of four also stated that Ruelas had initiated the idea for her to travel with her friends.

“I loved that he said that,” said Giudice.

While Giudice did not appreciate the rumors, she stated that she does not necessarily mind the press.

“I guess it’s kind of good that people — you know, good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there, it’s a good thing. If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don’t care,” said the RHONJ star.

Giudice, who began starring on RHONJ in 2009, also stated that while she “laugh[s]” at rumors, Ruelas “still has to get used to it.”

“It’s not his world. I’ve been doing this now for a long time. And it takes a certain type of person to not let it affect — you can’t let it affect you,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Shared Images of Her & Her Husband on Valentine’s Day

Giudice uploaded a series of pictures of her and her husband on Instagram on February 14 in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The photos showed the mother of four and Ruelas standing next to each other in front of a tree with pink flowers. Giudice tagged the location as Faena Hotel Miami Beach, suggesting that is where she and her husband stayed during their Miami vacation.

“Valentine’s weekend with my Love in Miami ❤️🔥 #forevermyvalentine #lover #miami,” read the post’s caption.

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Discussed Their Marriage at BravoCon 2023 in November 2023

Giudice and Ruelas spoke about their marriage during a panel at BravoCon 2023, held during the weekend of November 4, 2023. Giudice stated that they do not have any difficulties in their relationship, outside of filming RHONJ.

“The only thing that’s been hard has been the show,” said Giudice. “We don’t ever fight. Thank God.”

Ruelas also shared that he found filming “cast events” stressful. Giudice interjected that she believed some of her castmates had made up claims about her husband.

“My poor baby. We’ve had people on the show that have come after him,” said Giudice.

The mother of four then stated that RHONJ season 14 will be full of “redemption” for the couple.

“It’s a lot of receipts,” stated the “Skinny Italian” author. “I can’t wait for [fans] to watch. Make sure you watch. It’s definitely going to be a good season. No kidding.”

Giudice also said fans can expect her and her husband to “call out the liars” in RHONJ season 14.

“I don’t lie. So I love to prove people wrong when they do lie,” stated the RHONJ star.

The upcoming 14th season of RHONJ does not yet have a release date.