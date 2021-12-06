PHOTOS: Teresa Giudice & Fiancé Throw Engagement Party

After 21 years of marriage Teresa Giudice, of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame, finalized her divorce from Joe Giudice in 2020. The Bravo star embarked on a romantic relationship with Luis “Louie” Ruelas during the summer of 2020. After over a year of dating, the couple got engaged. Teresa shared the news of her engagement with her Instagram followers on October 23. In the caption of the post, the “RHONJ” star asserted Ruelas was “such a beautiful person inside and out.” She shared that she appreciated “the way [he] treat[s] [her] and [her] daughters,” Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana. Teresa also referenced that her fiancé is a father to two children.

“You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you [red heart emoji] #bestisyettocome #youwilllsee #mylove #magical,” captioned Teresa.

Teresa Giudice & Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Threw a Party in Celebration of Their Wedding

Bravo TV reported that Teresa and Ruelas hosted an engagement party in December 2021. Photos taken by Gia and Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga at the event can be viewed here. Teresa also uploaded images from the party on Instagram. The post consisted of four photos that showed the couple posing together. Ruelas sported a black velvet jacket and his fiancée wore a matching long-sleeved bodycon dress with cut-out detailing.

“I LOVVVVVVVE YOU [red heart emoji],” read the caption of the post, uploaded on December 5.

Ruelas also posted pictures of his engagement party on his Instagram account. The first three photos featured Teresa and her betrothed posing together. The third slide consisted of former “RHONJ” star Dina Manzo’s husband, David Cantin, making a speech. The next image showed the couple standing with party guests in front of white and red curtains. The final photo featured a neon sign which read, “I loved you more than I can love.”

“I’m so lucky to have found such an amazing person that I get to spend the rest of my life with. You are my soulmate, my friend, and above all, my partner in life. I’m thrilled to spend the rest of my life with you [red heart emoji] I give you my heart and vow to be the best partner in LIFE and in LOVE. I love you to the moon and back [three red heart emoji] [xoxo],” wrote Ruelas in the caption of the post.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Future Wedding in November 2021

While speaking to Extra TV in November 2021, Teresa Giudice spoke about her engagement. The reality television star shared that she has no interest in filming her wedding for Bravo.

“I want it to be private, definitely not filmed. You know, I’ve seen weddings happen on the show and I don’t want to make it about that, you know, any drama or anything. It’s about Louie and I and our kids,” said Teresa.

