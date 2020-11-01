Did Teresa Giudice Accuse Someone of Infidelity on Real Housewives?

Even though the Season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still a ways away, there’s already some serious drama that is rumored to be happening behind the scenes.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider are rumored to have feuded this season over cheating allegations. According to a source who told Hollywood Life, “Jackie was initially upset because Teresa said [her husband] Evan [Goldschneider] was cheating on Jackie. Then, they got together to resolve that, but then, Jackie put gasoline on the fire by digging into Teresa and Teresa’s fiery personality took over and things between them got worse.”

According to Hollywood Life, this was reportedly the reason why Goldschneider did not attend the cast trip and why Goldschneider was rumored to have taken a break from filming. However, it looks like this feud may not have lasted very long, as the source told Hollywood Life that the two women are now made up with each other. Hopefully, viewers will get to see all of this play out during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Golschneider Recently Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Castmates

In June, Goldschneider appeared on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast and revealed which costars she had spoken to since their dramatic reunion last season. “I talk to Margaret all the time. We talk on the phone, you know, maybe like once or twice a week. And we text all the time,” Goldschneider revealed to The Daily Dish. “Margaret is really legitimately one of my closest friends, so I talk to her all the time.”

Goldschneider continued, telling The Daily Dish about her other friendships with the cast. “I text with Melissa,” Goldschneider told The Daily Dish. “I of course texted Teresa when her dad passed. And once in a while I text with Dolores. I don’t speak with Jennifer.”

However, even though Goldschneider seemed to be at odds with some of the cast, she admitted that they were excited to reunite for filming at the time. “We really do want to be back together,” she told The Daily Dish.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Had to Stop Filming Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

According to All About TRH, during an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with Danny Pellegrino, Goldschneider revealed that the women began filming for in March, only to get shut down one week later due to the coronavirus. “We started filming the new season and we only got one week in before we shut down,” Goldschneider said during her podcast appearance. “If we would have never got going I think it would have been different, but we all like, prepared, and then we started and then we were filming and then … it just stopped. So I think all of us are kind of feeling very unsettled right now.”

Goldschneider continued, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say anything. You can see on social media some stuff but … I don’t know if I’m allowed to say! In the first week of filming, I only filmed with one other person so I can’t say firsthand.”

However, even though their filming was initially postponed, it appears that the women resumed filming during the summer.

